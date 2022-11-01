‘Real Housewives’ Star Admits She Apologized to Andy Cohen

A “Real Housewives” star admitted that she apologized to Andy Cohen after potentially overstepping a boundary in their relationship.

During various interviews at BravoCon 2022, Us Weekly asked several “Housewives” stars if they had ever called Cohen to complain about things pertaining to their respective franchise. The majority of the reality stars said that they were fairly low maintenance and didn’t bother Cohen with any show-related drama, though some admitted to picking up the phone when they needed to.

Interestingly, however, one long-time star of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” said that she once called Cohen about something and when Jeff Lewis found out about it, he told her to apologize — and she did.

Beador Revealed That She Hasn’t Called Cohen in Such a Manner Since Apologizing to Him

Beador took Lewis’ advice and apologized to Cohen, though she didn’t give much detail about what it is she called Cohen about in the first place.

“I did call Andy one time,” Beador told Us Weekly. “And I don’t even know what it was to complain about, but Jeff Lewis called me the next day and he goes, ‘You text him right now and you apologize. You can’t do that,'” she said.

Beador apparently learned a lesson and says that she has not reached out to Cohen to complain “since.”

Cohen has formed relationships with several reality stars that he’s worked with over the years, though he has said that those relationships can be tricky.

“I very much believe in boundaries. And sometimes I keep boundaries up with people who have no boundaries. These are people who invite cameras into their homes,” he told Paper magazine in 2019.

“It’s a complicated relationship… I’m a boss, I’m a friend… I’m an adversary, I’m a button pusher. I’ve become legitimately friends with many of them. I care about them. So it’s nuanced. And sometimes it’s great and sometimes it’s not great,” he added.

Cohen & Beador Have a Good Relationship

While Beador may know better than to call Cohen to complain about one of her co-stars, the two do have a good relationship — and Cohen really cares about Beador’s well being. In fact, when she started dating her boyfriend John Janssen, Cohen wanted to make sure that he was a good guy, so he basically vetted him.

“Just so you know viewers, I gave him the third degree before the show and double thumbs-up,” Cohen said on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” according to E! News. “I texted Tamra and I go, ‘I really like this guy,’ and she goes, ‘Isn’t he great?’ ‘Cause I was like, ‘Oh, Tamra will tell me the truth,'” he added.

Beador, who joined RHOC in its ninth season, went through a very tough time with her now ex-husband David Beador. The two had been married for 17 years before calling it quits, according to People magazine. During season 10, Shannon revealed that David had cheated on her.

Both Shannon and David have since moved on.

