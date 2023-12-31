Shannon Beador Opens Up About Telling Producers She Was ‘Done’ With RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador, who joined the show’s cast in 2014, shared she had once wanted to leave the Bravo series.

During an appearance on the December 26 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, hosted by Bravo executive producer Alex Baskin, Beador stated she threatened to quit the show during the production of either its 11th or 12th season. She explained she was upset because her and her ex-husband, David Beador’s “marriage started to crumble.”

“I called all of you one day and I go, ‘I’m out! I’m done with this show!’” said the reality television star.

The RHOC personality stated that her friend “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis implored her to apologize for her actions.

“Jeff Lewis called me the next day and he goes, ‘You get on the phone and you call’ – I even texted [Bravo producer] Andy [Cohen], I apologized to all of you,” said the reality television star.

Beador also stated that she has never attempted to quit the show again. She asserted that she is thankful to be a Bravo star.

“To this day I have been angry but I never said ‘I’m quitting. I’m done with the show.’ I’m grateful … [Baskin], Evolution [Media], the crew, they’re like family to me. It’s been a blessing. With a lot of hard times,” said Beador.

In addition, Beador shared she had a conversation with Cohen on how to navigate criticism from fans. She explained she was labeled as “a bully” during the show’s 11th season.

“I asked Andy, there was one year in Ireland where I was dubbed a bully. And I said, ‘How many years did it take you to let those negative comments roll off?’ And he said about nine. For me, it was about six. And I am finally at this point, I don’t really look at the social media,” said Beador.

Heather Dubrow Stated That Shannon Beador Should Have Apologized for Her Behavior in RHOC Season 17

While filming RHOC season 17, episode 10, an upset Beador went over to producers because her castmates, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter, had mentioned her relationship issues with her now ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

Dubrow spoke about Beador’s behavior during an August 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” After Cohen inquired if Dubrow thought Beador “owe[s] the ‘OC’ producers a huge apology for freaking out on them in Video Village,” the “Seven Year Stitch” host stated she believed her castmate should apologize.

Gina Kirschenheiter Discussed a ‘Very Awkward’ Holiday Dinner With the RHOC Cast

Several of the members of the RHOC season 18 cast are not currently getting along. For instance, Tamra Judge revealed she and Beador have had yet another falling out in a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood.

During an appearance on a December 2023 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga,” Kirschenheiter stated the RHOC cast’s fractured relationships made for an awkward holiday dinner. She explained that Dubrow decided to invite the entire cast to celebrate the holiday season in late November 2023.

“Sometimes, maybe we shouldn’t all get together. I mean, it’s good that we were all sitting at a table, but I’ll be honest it was like there was two different dinners going on. It felt like it was me, Tamra, Emily, and Heather at one table. And then Taylor [Armstrong], Jen [Pedranti], and Shannon at the other table. It was very awkward. It was like awkward as f***,” said Kirschenheiter.

The upcoming 18th season of RHOC has not yet started production.