‘Real Housewives’ Star Covered in Blood in Shocking Photo

Longtime “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador was covered in blood following an accident that happened back in September 2023.

Beador shared a photo of her bloodied face with her co-star, Heather Dubrow. The two women sat down for a chat about the accident — and Beador’s subsequent DUI arrest, according to a sneak peek, which was shared on X on July 8.

Beador, 60, had been with her now-ex, John Janssen, when the two got into a fight. She got behind the wheel of her car and “lost control,” she tells Dubrow. She then showed Dubrow a photo in which she had blood dripping down her face and neck.

In November 2023, People magazine reported that Beador was sentenced to three years probation as well as community service.

Fans Reacted to the Teaser & to Shannon Beador’s Bloodied Face

In a Reddit thread started after Bravo released the teaser for episode one of season 18, fans discussed Beador’s behavior.

“Ouch. Shannon is spiraling and in deep denial. Having just celebrated 1 year sober myself, I hope this season can be a turning point for her and she gets sober,” one person wrote.

“Shannon has the exact same approach to her drinking as she did with her relationship with John. I feel we are three episodes away from her saying ‘I don’t have a drinking problem, I just drink until it paralyzes me,'” someone else said.

“Shannon’s perpetual victimhood is insufferable. Already tired of her this season zzzzzzz,” a third comment read.

“The fact that Shannon was covered in blood, yet still pretended she was just your average sober lady walking Archie is WILD,” a fourth Redditor added.

Shannon Beader Chose Not to Go to Traditional Rehab

Beador faced two misdemeanors. The Orange County District Attorney charged her with DUI and with a hit and run, according to People magazine. She was arrested a little before 1:30 a.m. on September 17. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials told TMZ that Beador’s blood alcohol registered at .24%.

A judge ordered Beador to complete a 9-month alcohol program in addition to her sentencing. She also entered a facility for mental health treatment on her own accord.

“It’s been a tough six weeks but I will tell you that I made a terrible mistake and — I don’t want to cry. I’m incredibly grateful that I didn’t hurt anyone,” she said at BravoCon 2023 (in October), per People.

“I, on my own, just completed a 28-day behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component and I have been able to focus on elements of my life that were unhealthy and toxic and I believe that today, I’m going in a good and positive direction,” she continued.

On a December episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Beador explained her decision not to go to rehab.

“I did my research, I went to a behavior wellness place because I want to figure out why I make certain toxic and unhealthy choices in my life. And there was an alcohol component to it. And in this particular time of my life, have I been drinking way more than normal? Absolutely. And so I’m able to look at all of that and see how I don’t want that to be the life. I wasn’t happy,” she said, adding that she received numerous offers for “free” rehab stays.

