Are Shannon Beador & John Janssen Still Together?

During this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers have gotten a firsthand look into Shannon Beador’s relationship with her boyfriend, John Janssen. So, how is the couple doing today? Are they still together?

Yes, Beador is still together with Janssen, and the two seem to be in a great place. Most recently, on January 16, Beador posted a photo to Instagram of her alongside Janssen. Beador captioned the photo with a simple red heart emoji.

During an October 12 interview with E!, Beador gushed about her relationship with Janssen. “He’s very sweet and so supportive and that’s something that I’m really not used to, having a lot of support,” Beador told E! at the time.

Beador continued, “I never thought that I could find such happiness at 56. So, I’m very, very grateful to have him in my life.”

Some of Shannon Beador’s Costars Were Skeptical of Her Relationship

During this past season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, some of Beador’s costars expressed skepticism about her relationship with Janssen. During a January 6 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, both Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter said that they were “concerned” for the star after the two had been fighting during the quarantine.

“We’ve all been getting phone calls from Shannon regarding John, right? And we’re concerned for her,” Kirschenheiter said during the episode. “It sounds like something bad is going on there.” Simpson seemed to agree with her friend, saying, “It just seems like Shannon and John are fighting a lot. Seems like they’re not treating each other the way they should be treating each other.”

Later in the episode on January 6, Beador did make amends with Janssen, citing the quarantine and having the coronavirus as a major stressor for their relationship. “I’m not proud of certain things that I did. I would take things out on you, and so I feel I’m embarrassed and I feel bad for the way that I have treated you,” Beador revealed to Janssen during the episode.

Some Fans Thought That the Couple Had Broken Up

In December 2020, some fans thought that the couple had broken up after Beador took a vacation without Janssen. Beador traveled to Mexico with her kids, leaving Janssen behind. On an Instagram post that showed her dining with her children and friends, many fans left comments wondering if the pair had split. “Where’s the boyfriend???” one fan wrote in the comment section.

In response, Beador shut down the haters. “We all spent Christmas Eve with John,” Beador explained. “Haven’t been away with all three girls in years so making it a girls trip with kids.”

Even though the couple may be going strong, it may be a little while until we see a ring on Beador’s finger. “I do want to share my life with someone and have a partner, but you need to know that is the right relationship for you,” Beador told E! in October. “Because, I don’t want to make another mistake. So, I do want things to go slowly. I’m in no rush for anything.”

