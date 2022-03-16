Fans Think Shannon Beador Looks Like Daughters in Childhood Photo

Shannon Beador has starred on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” since the show’s ninth season, which premiered in 2014. The reality television personality will occasionally share pictures of herself taken before she appeared on the hit Bravo series.

For instance, in November 2020, Shannon took to Instagram to upload a photo from her childhood. The picture showed the “RHOC” star standing with her arms to her sides. She smiled brightly while looking directly at the camera. She wore a white-and-red dress and a pair of white boots. Shannon also had her blond hair styled in pigtails.

“Throwback to my first day of kindergarten rocking my gogo boots,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment the “RHOC” star.

“So cute!” shared a commenter.

“Such a cutie 💕,” shared a different fan.

Many commenters also shared that they believed Shannon looked similar to her daughters, Sophie, 20, Adeline, 17, and Stella, 17 when she was a child.

“The twins favor you. I had boots like that too! You’re so cute!” wrote one fan.

“You look a lot like your girls,” added another.

“Your girls look so much like you,” shared a commenter.

“Looks like Stella,” chimed in a different person.

Shannon Beador Shared a Picture of Her Daughters in December 2021

Shannon uploaded pictures of her daughters, who she shares with her ex-husband David Beador, with her Instagram followers on December 25, 2021. In the first image, Shannon, Stella, Adeline, and Sophie, posed together while smiling. The following photo showed the “RHOC” star and her daughters crowding around their Christmas tree. The family’s beloved Golden Retriever, Archie, was also included in the picture.

“When you try and take a family picture and they all are blurry so you give up 😜 Merry Christmas from the Beador girls and Archie! 🎄❤️ #blessed,” wrote Shannon in the caption’s post.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Her Daughters in January 2022

During a January 2022 interview with New York Live, Shannon revealed how her daughters have felt about being featured on “RHOC.” She noted that “they say they don’t really care but they have a lot of fun doing it.” She also shared that she is appreciative that Bravo has “documat[ed] [her] kids growing up.”

Shannon also noted that all of her children will soon be in college. As fans are aware, Sophie currently attends Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

“I’m going to be traveling a lot one wants to go to school in one twin in L.A., one twin in New York, and I have one in Texas. So those are three really great places to travel to,” said the mother of three.

While speaking to New York Live, the 57-year-old also discussed her relationship with her boyfriend, John Janssen. She revealed that she does not like sharing every aspect of her romance on “RHOC.”

“I am an open book but I have learned that you have to have a private portion of your relationship that you just keep to yourself. So that’s kind of what John and I do, but we’re very open on the show too,” stated the reality television star.

New episodes of “RHOC” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Warned Noella Bergener About Joining RHOC