Shannon Beador Reveals What She Doesn’t ‘Agree on’ About Tom Sandoval’s Behavior

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Shannon Beador weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss during a May 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by her castmate Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. As “Vanderpump Rules” fans are aware, Sandoval and his co-star Raquel Leviss had a months-long affair while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave referenced Beador’s marriage to her ex-husband, David Beador, who she divorced in 2019. The former RHOBH star asked if the mother of three believes individuals, like Sandoval and her ex-husband, who have affairs do “it because they are just so selfish or they just don’t care about how the other person feels?” Beador replied that she can make comparisons between her situation with the father of her children and Madix’s relationship with Sandoval. She stated that while she understands that some romances should end, she does not believe cheating is acceptable.

“I can analogize it to my relationship. I think that after nine years, [Madix and Sandoval] were in a relationship where both weren’t the happiest and one of the people decided to go outside the marriage – or the relationship. And that’s what I don’t agree on. I get it that relationships can fizzle out but you don’t cheat, you leave,” asserted the reality television star.

Tom Sandoval Claimed He Broke Up With Ariana Madix Before She Found Out About His Affair

During an April 2023 appearance on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Sandoval claimed he broke up with Madix two weeks before she discovered he had been unfaithful in early March 2023.

“We were broken up. She knew we were broken up, we didn’t tell anybody, but she knew and she was trying to convince me not to do – like not to be broken up or to like get back together,” said Sandoval.

He also alleged Madix asked if he was interested in fertilizing her frozen eggs after he had ended their nine-year relationship. Madix’s friend and castmate, Scheana Shay, stated that Madix’s eggs were not fertilized by Sandoval while recording the April 28 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay.”

“Thank god, her eggs are protected and frozen by themselves with none of that sperm,” said the “Good as Gold” singer.

Scheana Shay Gave an Update About Ariana Madix on Her Podcast

Shay gave an update on Madix during the May 12 episode of “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay.” She told her guest, comedian Michael Rapaport, that the aspiring restaurateur is “in a good place now.”

Shay made similar comments in a May 2023 interview with In The Know. She stated that Madix has been thriving since her split from Sandoval. The “Vanderpump Rules” star also shared that she is thrilled her friend has been given more opportunities following her breakup.

“Every good thing coming, like she deserves, she has worked so hard, she’s been through so much and she really deserves every good thing that’s coming her way,” said the mother of one.

The reality television star also shared that the cheating scandal “actually has brought some of [the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast] closer together.”

“So where there’s heartbreak, there’s also been some makeups,” said Shay. “And new friendships blossoming again that maybe we thought would never, so I’m just trying to see all of the positive in to something that was so hard.”