Shannon Beador Makes Accusation Against Fellow Housewife

The Real Housewives of Orange County has had an explosive season, filled with confessions, revelations, and accusations. The season concluded last week, but the two-part reunion airs Wednesday, January 20 and January 27. Bravo released a trailer of the RHOC reunion episodes, and fans can expect the ladies to discuss all the drama that went down.

Bravo released a trailer earlier this week for the RHOC reunion. During the reunion, Shannon Storms Beador confronts fellow costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Towards the end of the trailer, Beador tells her, “You know what Braunwyn, when my daughter Stella was 14-years-old, you went up to her and said,” and then the clip cuts.

Fellow cast member Elizabeth Lyn Vargas gasps and comments, “That is horrific.” Beador continues screaming at Windham-Burke, “She was 14 f****** 14-years-old.” The camera then pans to Windham-Burke breaking down crying and telling her, “I am so sorry. I am so sorry.”

Fans Will Have to Tune In to Learn the Allegation

Earlier this week, AllAboutTheTea.com published a story claiming that Beador had accused Windham-Burke of offering an illegal drug to her daughter.

Both Bravo and sources close to production have come forward denying the allegations. Bravo told Heavy, “Braunwyn did not offer cocaine to Stella.”

Another source told People, “Braunwyn did not offer Shannon’s daughter cocaine,” a source told People. “There is an allegation that Shannon makes during part one of the [season 15] reunion. From the trailer, you can see that Braunwyn instantly took accountability for her actions.”

Fans will have to wait until the reunion episodes air on Wednesday, January 20 and January 27 to see how the drama plays out. Story developing.

