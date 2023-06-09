RHOC Star Asked Shannon Beador If She Lost Her Mind After Photo With Ex-Husband

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about her castmate Shannon Beador’s reunion with her ex-husband, David Beador while recording the June 5 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

During the podcast episode, Judge referenced that Shannon Beador shared a picture of her and her ex-husband, who she divorced in 2019, taken at the Corona Del Mar restaurant, The Quiet Woman, on Instagram. In the caption of the June 3 Instagram post, the mother of three wrote, “You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm 😳.” Judge revealed that she texted her RHOC castmate about the situation after she saw the Instagram picture.

“I saw that Shannon posted a picture with David and I text her, I go, ‘Have you lost your f***** mind? What are you doing? And does he know you posted this?’ Nobody ever could have predicted that. And so she’s like, ‘Yeah, he told me I could post it,’” said Judge.

Judge also referenced that David Beador filed for divorce from his second wife, Lesley Beador, for the second time in early June 2023.

“He filed for divorce again, now this isn’t the first time that he has filed for divorce, and I saw that coming when I saw that picture being posted and I texted Shannon, I go, ‘Did you sleep with him and take pictures so you can send it to the wife?’” said Judge with a laugh.

The RHOC star also stated that she was with Shannon Beador doing press for RHOC season 17 at The Quiet Woman the evening the picture was taken. She said she left the restaurant before David Beador arrived. She also stated that the Real for Real founder has not called her to talk about the photo with her ex-husband.

When Judge said, “What if they get back together,” Arroyave replied, “That is the kind of television that I want to watch.” Judge agreed with her co-star’s assessment, stating, “That’s what I need to watch too.”

Arroyave chimed in she believes Shannon Beador should rekindle her relationship with her ex-husband “because that will secure” her place on RHOC.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Taking a Picture With Her Ex-Husband

Shannon Beador opened up about posing with her ex-husband during the June 5 episode of “Jeff Lewis Live,” hosted by “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis. She stated that “it’s been a good five years since [she has] had a conversation with [David Beador].” She claimed that “if he hears [her] voice when he’s on the phone with [their daughters, Stella Beador, Adeline Beador, and Sophie Beador] he hangs up.”

Shannon Beador then said she decided to approach David Beador after she realized he was also at the restaurant. According to the RHOC star, she wanted to take a picture with her ex-husband for their children. She stated that her ex-husband, who “had a few cocktails,” agreed to take the photo. The Real for Real founder also said he encouraged her to post the picture on Instagram.

“We took the picture, send it to the kids, and it’s sad to say. They were so excited. Sophie FaceTimed us going, ‘Oh my God, is this for real?’ Then he said, ‘You know what? F it. Post it. I need Instagram followers.’ So, I raced for the opportunity,” said the RHOC star.

Shannon Beador Discussed Filming With Tamra Judge Again

During the “Jeff Lewis Live” interview, Shannon Beador noted that she filmed with Judge and Vicki Gunvalson during RHOC season 17. She referenced that Gunvalson and Judge left the show’s cast following season 14. As fans are aware, Judge returned to the show as a full-time cast member for the new season. Gunvalson also filmed a few guest appearances during the production of RHOC season 17.

“What I think is super fun is that we get some appearances from Vicki Gunvalson and to have Vicki and Tamra and I together just, I don’t know. We kind of like snapped our fingers and we were right back to where we used to be,” said the reality television star.

Shannon Beador also noted that she and Judge were estranged at the start of RHOC season 17. She clarified, however, that they have mended their friendship.

“I’ll say the road to Tamra and my reconciliation is not a smooth one. It’s pretty gnarly. Yeah, it’s pretty nasty,” said the RHOC personality.

During an April 2023 Instagram Live interview, alongside Judge, Shannon Beador said she was pleased her castmate returned to RHOC for season 17.

“I would like to say, on behalf of me and I think our entire cast, having Tamra come back this year was an absolute game-changer for the show, I mean, you know, you are just riveting TV, I’ll just put it that way,” said Beador.