‘Real Housewives’ Star Suffers Medical Emergency

A “Real Housewives” star suffered a medical emergency and was in the “most severe pain” she’s ever felt in her teeth on January 2, 2023.

Shannon Beador, who stars on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” revealed that she was at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, when she was forced to leave early after experiencing “severe pain” in her mouth.

“It’s been an eventful (and very painful) few days in Dallas! Had to leave the Cotton Bowl early on Monday because I was in the most severe pain I’ve ever felt in my teeth,” she revealed in an Instagram post uploaded on January 4, 2022. She was taken to a dentist recommended to her by fellow RHOC star Tamra Judge and ended up having a tooth extracted.

Beador shared a few photos of herself at the dentist’s office and of her recovery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Beador Thanked People Who Helped Her in Her Time of Need, Including Judge

In her lengthy Instagram caption, Beador thanked a few people who were there for her when she needed them most — especially because it was a holiday weekend.

“First of all, I would like to thank @carydeuber and @tamrajudge for setting me up to visit @archpoint_implant_dentistry_ on a holiday,” she wrote, adding that she had a great experience with Dr. Thomas Draper.

“A huge thank you to everyone who is part of the Archpoint Implant Dentistry team for making me so comfortable!!! I also need to give thanks beyond to my friends Larry and Amber Cantrell, Scotty Ray, and of course @sophiebeador and @reeseperry_ for taking such good care of me during this whole process, especially the loopy pain med moments!” she said.

Beador Will Likely Need More Dental Work

Although Beador’s pain is better managed after having one of her teeth pulled, she revealed that her dental work wasn’t done.

“Today, I am en route to likely get a root canal. Not a fan of dental work at all, but so grateful for those here in Dallas that are making me feel so welcome,” she wrote.

Several fans wished Beador well, and many empathized with her — knowing how it feels before needing a tooth pulled.

“Dental pain is the absolute worst! Feel better soon!!” one person wrote.

“I watched my husband go through this and yes it’s the worst pain,” someone else added.

However, Beador also read some comments in which people were being “nasty” to her and saying that she was being dramatic and assuming that she received her dental work “for free.”

“I don’t get it ? Why even post this? There are more important things in the world. Guessing it’s for free dental work,” read another comment.

This caused the reality star to edit her original post to call out anyone criticizing her.

“Addition to my earlier post: To those of you making nasty comments, I did not get free dental work. I have never been in more severe pain and am incredibly grateful to those people that helped me take care of that pain. Purely an appreciation post. And also to those unkind people, I hope you never feel that pain intensity,” Beador added.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Dragged Over Christmas Day Outfit