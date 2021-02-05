Shannon Beador Makes Claims About Costar on Radio Show

During a recent appearance on a radio show, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador claimed that costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke once passed out in her kid’s bed after getting too drunk.

While on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Beador explained that she was upset when Burke suggested that she may have a drinking problem during the Season 15 Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, which is why she brought up Burke’s interaction with her daughter, Stella, on camera. However, as she explained this to Lewis, it led her to yet another story about Burke.

“She had the audacity to sit there at the reunion,” Beador said about Burke while on Lewis’ show. “And Andy [Cohen] went around and ask every person ‘do you think Shannon has a drinking problem?’ Everyone said no. And then Braunwyn, you know, the saint of all saints, knowing who an alcoholic isn’t said, yes you are. And you know, my response is, and you’re basing that on all the times we were drinking together. When you passed out in my kids’ bed, or I had to call Sean [Burke] and say, I’m putting her in a car right now.”

Beador continued, “That’s where you’re basing your judgment of whether I’m an alcoholic or not. That’s damaging for me. I mean, I’m working super hard on a brand. I am, I did let myself go during COVID and I’m not proud of it, but 2021 is the year of the glow up. And I’m going to change all of that, but don’t put a label on me as an alcoholic. Do I go out and have fun? Yes, I do.”

Another ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Has Brought up Beador’s Drinking Habits Before

Burke is not the only one who has brought up Beador’s drinking habits before. During an interview with Access Hollywood, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge said that she does believe Beador has a drinking problem. “It comes up every single season. It’s heartbreaking,” Judge said. “I did [try to talk to her about it] and I think some of the girls on the current cast have done it as well and she doesn’t want to hear it. I talked to Braunwyn about it and Braunwyn’s like, ‘Until she admits it, she’s never going to change.’”

However, Beador did not agree with Judge’s claims, and maintains that she does not have a drinking problem. “I’m so done with every single season people trying to say ‘Shannon’s crazy, Shannon’s an alcoholic,'” Beador said during a recent Instagram Live interview with HollywoodLife. “That’s not the case and at this point; I know who I am, my family knows who I am, and my friends know who I am. So… if you wanna try it again for an eighth season, if I’m back, okay!”

Shannon Beador Has Made Other Claims About Braunwyn Windham-Burke

VideoVideo related to shannon beador makes claims about costar on radio show 2021-02-04T23:16:43-05:00

Lately, it seems like Beador has been making a lot of claims about her costar, Burke. During a recent appearance on the Daily Blast Live, Beador claimed that Burke lied to the entire cast about her life. “I don’t know if I can say this but after last season, Braunwyn told many of the cast members that her first season, like all the stuff about her wasn’t true,” Beador said. “She did it just to get on the show.”

Beador continued, alleging, “She wasn’t an author. That love shack thing was just a bunch of B.S. And we were like, ‘What? Then who are you?’ Because that’s who everyone thought that you were. That’s why knowing that and having her say that to us and then having all these things happen when we’re filming and all this stuff is going on, you start to think.”

READ NEXT: Paige DeSorbo’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know