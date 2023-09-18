Shannon Beador Addresses Co-Star’s Belief that John Janssen Criticized Her Looks

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador addressed claims that her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, body-shamed her during their 3-year relationship in a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

While speaking to the publication, Beador referenced she expressed discomfort in wearing a bathing suit during a cast trip to Mexico in RHOC season 17, episode 14. In a season 17, episode 14 confessional interview, Beador’s castmate Emily Simpson theorized that the 59-year-old felt self-conscious because of Janssen.

“I do think it has to do with John. I think John is critical of her. And I think he’s made her feel badly about herself by commenting on her looks or her weight, and that I think is terrible,” said Simpson.

The publication reported that RHOC personality Taylor Armstrong also suggested Janssen had been unkind about her looks. In the Us Weekly interview, Beador asserted that Simpson’s remarks regarding Janssen were untrue. She stated that Janssen was complimentary of her while they were dating.

“When we would wake up in the morning, he’d say, ‘Why you got to be so pretty?’ That was his little thing. He never fat-shamed me or criticized my appearance at all. And that’s hurtful because I don’t want him to have that bad cloud over him, and it’s hard for him,” said Beador.

She then stated that several of her castmates’ remarks regarding Janssen were false. As fans are aware, Beador took issue with Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Heather Dubrow for comments they made about Janssen throughout RHOC season 17.

“Most of the laundry list of allegations that Heather put out there, ‘She pays for everything, he never spends the night, he left her at Nobu,’ they are not accurate,” said the mother of three. “It’s hard to go tit for tat against every single person, but he doesn’t deserve it. There are issues with him breaking up with me and I think people will be upset about that. But he didn’t say or do a lot of things that were alleged.”

Emily Simpson Shared Her Thoughts About John Janssen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Simpson shared her thoughts about Beador’s relationship with Janssen in an August 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside Tamra Judge. The lawyer shared she was not surprised when Beador announced Janssen had broken up with her in November 2022. Simpson also shared she believed Dubrow was genuinely “concerned” about Beador’s relationship with Janssen when she brought it up to other RHOC castmates.

“We were all hearing a lot of things about their relationship,” said Simpson.

In an August 2023 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview, Simpson shared that she was extremely upset with Dubrow for the comments she made about Janssen to the RHOC cast.

“She was talking to people on and off camera, planting seeds, telling people things, making them believe the worst, so I was irate, because I finally trusted Heather that I could confide in her and it’s really disappointing,” said Beador.

Shannon Beador Stated That She Has Not Rekindled Her Relationship With John Janssen

During a September 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Simpson shared she believed Beador and Janssen had rekindled their relationship. However, in the September 2023 Us Weekly interview, Beador stated that she and Janssen have a platonic friendship.

“I don’t think [a reconciliation] is possible. I think when you get to this point — it’s a discussion that you have to have. And just for now, we are friendly, and that’s where it’s going to stay for now,” said Beador.

The mother of three made similar comments during a July 2023 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live.”

“We are not back together, but we have spent quite a bit of time together in the last couple months,” said Beador.