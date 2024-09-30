RHOC Star Calls Shannon Beador ‘Extremely Calculated’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is unhappy with her co-star, Shannon Beador.

During an appearance on a September 2024 episode of the “Watch What Crappens” podcast, Judge shared she believed Beador was being dishonest when she said her problems with Alexis Bellino stemmed from her ex-husband, Jim Bellino’s lawsuit against them in RHOC season 18, episode 1. According to People magazine, Jim Bellino “sued Shannon and Tamra Judge for defamation in 2018.” Judge said she thinks Beador is upset with Bellino because of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. As fans are aware, Bellino and Janssen, who dated Beador for over three years, are now engaged.

Judge suggested Beador was lying about why she dislikes Bellino to look better on camera. According to Judge, Beador is “smart and extremely calculated.”

“Her superpower is playing victim. She’s been doing it for 10 years,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Said She Supported Shannon Beador After Her DUI Arrest

During the September 2024 “Watch What Crappens” episode, Judge defended her decision to criticize Beador’s choice to continue drinking alcohol and labeling her an “alcoholic” following her September 2023 DUI arrest. Judge also said she told Beador that she needed to evaluate her relationship with alcohol the day after her September 2023 arrest.

“I was crying on the phone with her. ‘I’m sorry.’ But I said, ‘Listen, this is a wake-up call. You have a drinking problem. Nobody got hurt. It’s a wake-up call. You need to get help.’ And it was something I wanted to say for years,” said Judge during the podcast episode.

In addition, Judge said she believed Beador should take accountability for her actions.

“She’s been in a bad place for 10 years. At what point do you take responsibility and change your own life?” said Judge while recording the podcast episode.

She also said her feud with Beador “has nothing to do” with her friendship with Bellino.

In addition, Judge said she was unsure if she would ever mend her friendship with Beador. According to Judge, Beador had been making negative comments about her behind her back.

“Who knows. But right now, I don’t have any intention of being friends with her. And you guys don’t even know how toxic it was,” said Judge on the podcast episode.

Tamra Judge Said She Regretted Calling Shannon Beador an Alcoholic in September 2024

During a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Judge said she did “regret ever calling [Beador] an alcoholic” during RHOC season 18. She said, however, that she “was just pushed against the wall” when she made the remark following Beador’s September 2023 DUI arrest.

“It’s very hard for me since I’ve known her and the struggles with alcohol and getting in an accident, getting a DUI and still drinking. I can’t wrap my brain around that at all. At all,” said Judge to Us Weekly.

Judge also spoke about her own alcohol consumption.

“And one might say, ‘Oh, well, you get drunk on the show and you act like an [expletive].’ Yes, I do. I am somebody that definitely can’t handle more than two drinks, and it’s because I don’t drink that much. But when I film, I tend to think I need a little bit of liquid courage,” said Judge during the Us Weekly interview.

Judge also said she would consider reconciling with Beador. She clarified that she does not “think that [they will] ever be best friends like that.”

“I really just want her to realize I wasn’t out to hurt her,” said Judge to the publication.

Shannon Beador Said She Did Not Intend on Fixing Her Friendship With Tamra Judge

Us Weekly reported that during a July 2024 interview with the publication, Beador said she does not intend on having a friendship with Judge again. According to Beador, Judge has taken issue with her actions throughout the 10 years they have known each other.

“I now can look back and see pretty much every season that I’ve been in with Tamra, there’s always an issue that she has with me,” said Beador in the July 2024 Us Weekly interview. “Either I did something. Or I didn’t do something. And it’s okay, we don’t need to be friends then. She says she walks on eggshells around me. I’m sorry that you feel that way. But I walked on eggshells around her.”

Beador then said she became upset with Judge after she showed support for Bellino and Janssen’s relationship on Instagram. Beador also suggested she did not believe Judge has an authentic friendship with Bellino. In addition, Beador said she did not think Judge was genuinely concerned about her drinking habits.

Shannon Beador Said She Is Unhappy With Tamra Judge’s Remarks

Beador made similar comments about Judge in an August 2024 interview with Extra TV.

“Tamra has this narrative that she keeps repeating, saying, ‘Shannon has an issue with alcohol.’ And she is correct that I was using alcohol to cope. And I openly admitted that multiple times,” said Beador to Extra TV.

She said she has taken issue with Judge’s remarks as “she knows absolutely nothing about what [she has] done and what [she is] working on” following her DUI arrest. She noted that she has been receiving mental health treatment and found “different coping mechanisms.”

“I think if Tamra wasn’t talking about me, I don’t really know what else she would be talking about this season,” said Beador.