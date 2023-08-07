Shannon Beador Says She Doesn’t Understand Why Co-Star ‘Just Keeps Bashing’ Her

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador has not appreciated her castmate Gina Kirschenheiter’s recent remarks about her. During an August 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Beador shared that she did not look forward to interacting with Kirschenheiter at the upcoming 2023 BravoCon.

While filming the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Andy Cohen asked Beador, “Who are you least looking forward to see at this year’s BravoCon?” The Real for Real founder replied, “Gina Kirschenheiter,” and explained that she was unhappy with how her co-star has spoken about her in the press.

“I’m going to get in trouble for that. She just keeps bashing me and I don’t understand why. We end every season good,” said Beador.

Gina Kirschenheiter Stated That She Does Not Find Shannon Beador Trustworthy

While Beador did not specify which of Kirschenheiter’s comments she took issue with, the New York native stated that she did not trust the Real for Real founder during a July 2023 appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” Kirschenheiter stated that she “trust[s] Shannon the least, 100 percent” out of all her RHOC castmates. She then said she does not believe Beador has shown her kindness during their time as co-stars on the Bravo franchise.

“[Beador has] just never been someone who I could trust, or, like, has been particularly kind to me. It just is what it is,” said the mother of three.

Kirschenheiter also stated that Beador “crossed some boundaries” during the production of RHOC season 17 in a June 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

“I have boundaries, and Shannon crossed some boundaries with me this season and it’s tough,” said the reality television star.

She suggested that while they attempted to move past their disagreements, it has been difficult maintaining a friendship. The 39-year-old stated that she expects to have a better understanding of where she stands with Beador once she sees all of the RHOC season 17 episodes.

“I haven’t seen it too, right, it’s like so I’m kind of like in this place right where until I see it, and I see some of the things that I think you said or I heard, or whatever, I don’t really 100 percent know how I fully feel,” said the RHOC star.

Shannon Beador Addressed Gina Kirschenheiter’s Instagram Post

In an August 4 Instagram post, Kirschenheiter shared a picture of Beador wearing an all-black ensemble at her August 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” taping. In the caption, the mother of three suggested that she believed Beador purposefully purchased her black leather skirt because Kirschenheiter had previously worn one in the same style.

“Glad to see another happy customer shopping my LTK links!! Check out my LTK to see what Shannon will be wearing next! #imitationisthegreatestformofflattery,” read the caption.

Gunvalson came to Beador’s defense in the comments section, writing, “Oh Gina, she didn’t shop your link – she went to Fashion Island and the stylist at Alice & Olivia put this outfit together. It looked fabulous and has a totally different look than yours. Don’t be silly 😜.”

Beador also addressed Kirschenheiter’s post by uploading a screenshot of it on her Instagram account.

“@ginakirschenheiter, I’m not going to take it anymore. No one noticed you wearing that skirt on #WWHL… 😴 (including myself) but people noticed when I wore it. #59 #whoworeitbetter #imitationNOTimmatation,” captioned Beador.