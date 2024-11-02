‘Real Housewives’ Star Wanted to Be ‘Golden Bachelorette’

Shannon Beador of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” wanted to be ”The Golden Bachelorette,” but she didn’t make the cut.

On October 31, the 60-year-old Bravo star spoke out on “The Viall Files” podcast to reveal that she approached producers who worked on the ABC dating show before Joan Vassos was cast as the lead.

“We have some producers who work for the ‘Bachelor’ franchise. And I said, ‘What about me being the Golden Bachelorette?’” Beador told podcast host Nick Viall. “And then I said, ‘I know you’re going to use somebody from the past, so whatever.’ You know, we just kind of put it out there.”

ABC producers ultimately cast Vassos, 61, a contestant from Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

Shannon Beador’s Pitch Helped Her Get on Another Dating Show

Beador is single after a messy split from her longtime boyfriend John Janssen in 2023. She was previously married to David Beador for 17 years and shares three daughters with him.

After her failed pitch to be ‘The Golden Bachelorette,” Beador received a call from Bravo producer Andy Cohen with an offer to appear on a new Peacock dating show. “Andy called me and said, ‘We have an interesting idea.’ And they asked me to join the show the ‘Love Hotel.’ So, I kind of am a ‘Golden Bachelorette’ on the ‘Love Hotel.’ I was the oldest.”

Beador also teased that she may have met someone on the upcoming “Real Housewives” dating spinoff, but added, “I don’t know that I’m even ready for a relationship right now. I want to have fun.”

4 Real Housewives Stars Will Appear on ‘Love Hotel’

Filming for “Love Hotel” took place in Caba San Lucas in September 2024, according to People magazine. In addition to Beador, single “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby and Luann de Lesseps (“Real Housewives of New York City”) were all cast on the show, where they were given “a diverse dating pool,” the outlet noted.

In August, series star de Lesseps, 59, told the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast that in preparation for filming she “filled out a whole questionnaire” about what kind of guy she was looking for.

Beador told Viall the show is much different than other dating shows such as the hit Peacock series “Love Island U.S.A.” “On ‘Love Hotel’ you get story because we’re older,” she explained on the podcast. “Like, it’s not just like we’re young and dating. It’s like we have story and issues and we’re all single for a reason, so we all have triggers and all that.”

Beador didn’t dish on any of the guys she met on “Love Hotel.” But she noted that she met “a lot of new people on the show.” “And we’re all going to be friends for life,” she added.

According to Us Weekly, Beador was accused of mistreating crew members during filming for “Love Hotel.” In a now-deleted Instagram story, show host Joel Kim Booster described her as a “terror” and a “pathetic drunk” who treated people on the set “like they are subhuman.” Booster later apologized for his social media rant, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Beador told Viall she was “very shocked” by the “Love Hotel” host’s comments about her. “Every single person was [shocked] – the girls, Gizelle, Luann, and Ashley, who I love to death,” Beador said. “We’re bonded for life now, but they were really supportive. Just everyone was surprised.”

“It’s hurtful and it’s upsetting to me because I always get close to the crew. I consider them like my family,” she added.

“Love Hotel” is expected to stream on Peacock in 2025.