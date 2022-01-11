Shannon Beador Says She Was ‘Absolutely Floored’ by Heather Dubrow’s Threat

Shannon Beador is breaking her silence about the moment Heather Dubrow threatened her during episode four of this season’s “Real Housewives of Orange County.”

The two have been feuding this season after it was revealed during the Dubrow’s sushi party that Beador had dug up an old lawsuit against Dubrow’s husband, Terry Dubrow, and told some of her costars about it. The lawsuit was filed by new cast member Nicole James against Dubrow nearly 20 years ago and it ended up being dropped. During Emily Simpson’s party a few episodes later, Beador and Dubrow sat down to discuss the aftermath of the sushi party, when Dubrow threatened her fellow costar.

“If you ever come after me or my family ever again, you’re going to lose a lot more than just my friendship,” Dubrow told Beador. “This will cost a lot. And I’m not saying this as a threat, I’m saying it as a promise.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published on January 5, Beador admitted that she was shocked by the conversation with Dubrow.

“I was absolutely floored, I really was,” Beador revealed to the outlet. “She did threaten me, and accusing me of going after her family, taking it to that next level, for the things that she said to me, going through my head was, ‘Are you gonna kill me?!’ Are you going to try to take away the business that I’ve created to support my children? Because that’s you threatening my family.”

Beador continued, “There was another part of me going through this [saying], bravo! How many times did you practice going through this in front of the mirror? Because it seemed very scripted to me.”

Beador Admitted That She Still Gets Upset When Watching Some Parts of This Season

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beador admitted that watching the episode where everything goes down at Dubrow’s sushi party still “bothers” her. Beador’s friend and costar Gina Kirschenheiter was the one to tell Dubrow during the party that Beador had been the source of the gossip about the lawsuit.

“It still bothers me today to hear Gina and to watch the episode, and to see that Heather thinks that I had such bad intentions and that I had deep-seeded, deep-rooted issues with her from the past, there couldn’t be anything further from the truth,” Beador explained to the outlet. “So, it’s a bit frustrating for me to watch, that they think I’m that type of person. But I’m very appreciative to those who have been supportive.”

Dubrow Didn’t Keep up With the Show After She Left Following Season 11

This isn’t Dubrow’s first time as a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Dubrow joined the franchise during season 7 and left following season 11. However, Dubrow revealed during a December 2021 interview with StyleCaster that she didn’t keep up with the show at all after she left.

“Nope,” Dubrow told the outlet when they asked her if she had watched the show after her exit. “Not one clip. I had seen photos. Look, I don’t live under a rock. You see a meme or only thing I did when I knew I was coming back was I watched one little clip of just each of the girls just so I could hear them talk in action but clips weren’t from the show. They were more from interviews.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

