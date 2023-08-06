Shannon Beador Says RHOC Castmate Is ‘Not Very Truthful’

The drama between “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador and her castmate, Heather Dubrow, continues. During an August 2023 interview with “New York Live,” Beador shared that she felt “betrayed” by Dubrow. She referenced that Tamra Judge claimed Dubrow repeated details about her romance with her now ex-boyfriend John Janssen to Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter in RHOC season 17, episode 8.

“She’s not very truthful, and she’s betrayed me beyond. So I’m excited for it to finally come out so I can talk about it … Heather Dubrow brags about having a vault, it doesn’t exist. We’ll just leave it at that,” said Beador.

The Real for Real founder also stated that the information Dubrow shared regarding her relationship was “no real big secret.”

“So that’s what’s so anger provoking for me,” explained Beador.

Tamra Judge Made Similar Comments About Heather Dubrow in May 2023

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2023, with RHOC personality Taylor Armstrong, Judge shared similar comments about Dubrow. She stated that she did not appreciate how the “Jenny” actress handled herself during the production of RHOC season 17. The Vena CBD co-founder suggested that Dubrow released information about her that she was not supposed to share.

“Heather’s ‘vault’ is not a vault. That’s the only thing that shocked me. She talks for years since I’ve known her ‘It’s in the vault.’ It ain’t in the vault,” stated Judge.

Judge gave an update on her relationship with Dubrow during a July 2023 interview with E! News. She stated that she and Dubrow “ended [RHOC season 17] in a very bad place.”

“Throughout the season, we have some bumps here and there. But overall, we have always been really good friends, and at the end of the season, I caught her in a little bit of a lie,” continued Judge.

The mother of four noted that despite her ongoing issues with Dubrow, she does miss her.

“Part of me kind of misses her. I do — I think that Heather is a good person, she’s a good person, she’s a great mom. I just think that maybe she was going through a lot in her life at that moment and you know, she was acting up a little bit,” said the 55-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Co-Starring With Her RHOC Castmates in Season 17

Dubrow spoke about how she was treated by her RHOC castmates while filming the show’s 17th season during a July 2023 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She suggested she did not believe her co-stars was accurately depicting her actions.

“I think this season you see there is a narrative painted of me that is maybe not necessarily true,” said Dubrow.

She also stated that she was upset by her co-stars’ actions, stating, “It is sad to me.” She explained that she believes friends will ignore someone’s “foibles” and “idiosyncrasies” when they want to continue a relationship.

“No one is perfect, we’ve all got our schtick, right? But when you like someone you kind of forget it and it’s like okay, roll your eyes or ‘Oh yeah that’s just her,’” said Dubrow. “Whatever. And when you don’t like someone, or you want to have a problem with someone you lean in.”