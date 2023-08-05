RHOC Star Reacts to Shannon Beador Saying She ‘May Be an Idiot’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti reacted to her castmate Shannon Beador saying she “may be an idiot” in a July 20 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

As fans are aware, the RHOC cast has voiced their concerns about Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, throughout the show’s 17th season, which premiered on June 7. For instance, in season 17, episode 7, Tamra Judge ended up throwing a napkin at Pedranti after a heated conversation about Boyajian. Following the incident, Beador expressed sympathy for Pedranti. In a confessional interview, Beador shared her thoughts about the yoga instructor’s relationship, stating, “Jenn may be an idiot, but let her figure that out on her own because, for me, something that I’ve wanted my entire life is to be in a partnership and to have people say, ‘We don’t know if this guy is part of your team,’ I can’t imagine something more crushing.”

While filming the July 20 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, a fan called in to ask Pedranti ‘What was your reaction to [Beador] saying, ‘You may be an idiot, but you have to figure that out on your own’ in regards to your relationship with Ryan.” Pedranti suggested that she was initially offended by the remark. She stated, however, that she now believes Beador was defending her and Boyajian’s relationship.

“At first I was like, ’Thanks, Shannon, I think.’ And — but at least Shannon, I will say Shannon was super surprising for me because I’d been warned about Shannon from Tamra for so long. And so she actually supported me in it, so I feel that was Shannon’s loving way of saying, ‘Jenn’s going to figure it out,’” said Pedranti.

Jennifer Pedranti Shared Where She Stands With Shannon Beador on Her Instagram Stories

According to Reality Blurb, Pedranti briefly mentioned her friendship with Beador in a July 9 Instagram Story. When a fan inquired, “Do you form a relationship with Shannon [in RHOC 17]? I am ready to see you two one on one together,” the mother of five revealed that she is friendly with the Real for Real founder.

“I love [Shannon Beador] and look forward to our growing friendship,” stated the 46-year-old.

The publication reported that in a separate July 9 Instagram Story, Pedranti shared how she feels about RHOC star Heather Dubrow. She stated while she initially believed Dubrow had “zero interest in getting to know [her],” they eventually became friendly.

“After filming we went to dinner with the Dubrows [and] they were nothing short of amazing! Looking forward to [Heather Dubrow] getting to know the REAL ME.. not the dramatized version of me, my past or my [boyfriend’s] past,” wrote Pedranti.

Jennifer Pedranti Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Comments About Her

Judge has taken issue with Pedranti and Boyajian’s relationship throughout RHOC season 17. The Vena CBD co-founder has repeatedly claimed Boyajian was unfaithful while he was in a relationship with Pedranti. Pedranti and Boyajian have asserted that the claim was false.

While filming the July 26 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Judge stated that Pedranti decided to remain in a relationship with her boyfriend to be an RHOC season 17 cast member.

“When Jen was going through the casting process is when she actually found out that Ryan was cheating on her and she chose to stay with him because she was afraid she wouldn’t get cast on the show,” stated the Vena CBD co-founder.

Pedranti denied Judge’s claim in a July 2023 interview on Hollywood Life’s “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” podcast.

“I was not in a cheating relationship and just hoping to God to get casted,” said the fitness enthusiast.