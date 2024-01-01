Shannon Beador Says She Argued With Ex Before Her DUI Arrest

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador revealed she and her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, had a heated interaction the night of her September 2023 DUI arrest.

During the December 26 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Beador stated that she usually uses a driving service, such as Uber, whenever she consumes alcohol. She explained that after she and her friends went out on September 16, she discovered that she did not have her phone, and it was still inside the Uber she had ordered to take her back from the restaurant. Beador then stated she decided she needed Janssen’s assistance in retrieving her phone.

“I stupidly got in the car. And drove to John’s because I needed help to try to get my phone back. And it was three blocks away. So I figure I could do the three blocks,” said Beador.

She stated that she and Janssen had a disagreement at his home.

“I got into an argument with John and so he asked me to leave. And I was angry. And I thought, ‘Well, I’m not going to leave my car here.’ So I got into my car to drive the three blocks. I was angry, very angry. And I made a horrible, horrible mistake. And I’ve got to tell you … it keeps me up at night thinking I could have hurt somebody. I’m just so grateful that I didn’t,” said the mother of three.

The reality television personality stated that Janssen supported her when she was first recovering from the injuries she sustained during the DUI incident, which occurred in Newport Beach.

“He was very helpful in the very beginning and driving me to the doctor. And you know, taking care of me, and then that just stopped. He just cut me off, which is ironic. And I have zero intention of really ever speaking to him again,” said Beador.

She also suggested that she did not believe Janssen’s concern was sincere.

“I mean, he was there for me when the paparazzi were around,” said Beador.

According to Variety, “Beador was sentenced by a California judge to three years of probation and 40 hours of community service” following her September 17 arrest. In addition, the reality television personality must “complete nine months in an alcohol program,” per Variety.

Shannon Beador Spoke About John Janssen’s Decision to Date Another Bravo Personality

Janssen has been spotted out on dates with former RHOC personality Alexis Bellino. While speaking to E! News in December 2023, Beador stated she found the situation hurtful. She also questioned Janssen’s desire to be in a relationship with another Bravo personality.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point,” stated Beador.

Vicki Gunvalson Shared Her Thoughts About John Janssen & Alexis Bellino

Beador’s friend and fellow RHOC personality, Vicki Gunvalson, criticized Bellino and Janssen in a December 2023 interview with Celebuzz. Gunvalson stated that she believed Bellino was “gross” for romantically pursuing Janssen. She also suggested she believed Bellino wants to appear in future seasons of RHOC.

“I am a big supporter of being there for your girls and what Alexis is doing is downright gross. You know how bad this would hurt her and you did it anyways,” stated the former RHOC star.

Gunvalson also mentioned Janssen in a December 2023 Page Six interview. She stated she believed Beador is “better off” without her ex-boyfriend in her life.

“He’s not good for her. Too much drinking all night long. He needs to go where he needs to go, and she needs to go where she needs to go,” said Gunvalson.

The 18th season of RHOC does not yet have a release date.