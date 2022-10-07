RHOC Fans Criticize Shannon Beador for Photo Featuring Former Co-Star

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd exited the series following its fifteenth season, which premiered in 2020. On October 2, 2022, RHOC star Shannon Beador shared a series of photos that featured Dodd on Instagram. The pictures showed Beador posing with the former Bravo personality, her boyfriend, John Janssen, celebrity interior designer Jeff Lewis, celebrity chef Stuart O’Keeffe, and comedian Heather McDonald in what appears to be a living room. In the caption of the post, the reality television personality, who attended the University of Southern California, explained that she had a watch party for the USC versus Arizona State game.

“So much fun watching the Trojans beat ASU! ✌️✌️✌️ #fighton,” wrote Beador in the post’s caption.

Some commenters shared they appreciated that Beador still spends time with Dodd.

“So happy you and Kelly still hangout! ❤️,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Love it !! Bring Kelly back!! ❤️,” commented a fan.

However, quite a few social media users noted that they disapproved of Beador’s decision to maintain a friendship with Dodd.

“Not Kelly dodd 🤮🤮🤮,” wrote an RHOC viewer.

“Girl why are you with kelly😭,” added another.

“Why are you hanging with Kelly. Toxic energy,” asserted a different person.

“Omg what a terrible assortment of people,” shared a social media user.

“With KELLY???🤬🤮 Please do not lower your standard’s!! You are so much better than that!!” stated a commenter.

“Gross. Who you hang out with says a lot about you 🤮🤮🤮,” chimed in an Instagram user.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts About the RHOC Cast in 2022

During a September 2022 interview on the “Up and Adam” podcast, Dodd shared her thoughts on the current RHOC cast. She asserted that Heather Dubrow is “just the worst person on earth.” She also shared her dislike of Gina Kirschenheiter.

“I think she’s the worst. I think she’s the worst casted, the worst, and I don’t think there’s anything entertaining about her,” said Dodd. “Her boyfriend is a dud, her house is a dud, she doesn’t have multiple houses, she’s trying to do some fake skincare line which is b*****.”

The mother of one then shared that she appreciates Beador’s presence on RHOC. She also preceded to compare Beador to Kirschenheiter.

“I think she’s entertaining yeah, Shannon Beador has a lot of ideas. She’s in there. She knows how to throw a party, she’s good at her job. I think she’s entertaining. She’s funny, Gina’s not funny. Shannon’s smart, Gina’s dumb,” said Dodd.

Vicki Gunvalson Shared Her Opinion on the RHOC Season 17 Cast

Former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson left the series after its fourteenth season. While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, the Bravo alum discussed the stars of RHOC season 17. She noted that her former co-star Tamra Judge has made a return to the series after a two-year hiatus. The 60-year-old also referenced that former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong will also be making an appearance on RHOC season 17.

“I think that everyone has their own little life and that everyone is going to be exposing it. I don’t know what Bravo is thinking behind the doors. I just don’t know. So to me, it was a cohesive cast when we were all getting along or when we weren’t getting along, we had a lot of history together and now there’s no history with Taylor and the girls,” said Gunvalson.

