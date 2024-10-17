RHOC Star Says Shannon Beador Lives ‘Way Beyond Her Means’

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is accusing her castmate Shannon Beador of some reckless spending. In a sneak peek of the October 17 episode posted one day early on the Bravo YouTube channel, Judge said of her co-star in a confessional, “Shannon lives way beyond her means. She throws money around as if she’s a multimillionaire and she’s not. That to me is scary. All I’m thinking about is my retirement, that’s it. I just put all my money in the bank.”

Judge doubled-down on her claims while relaxing with co-star Katie Ginella during a break on the cast trip to London, which Beador organized to celebrate her 60th birthday.

“She’s always struggling [to pay her bills],” Judge told Ginella during a discussion of Beador’s legal battle with ex-boyfriend John Janssen, who sued Beador for $75,000 he claims to have loaned her during the course of their relationship.

Shannon Beador Made Her Own Receipts

By the time of her London trip, Beador has been receiving quite a few pushes from her castmates to pay Janssen the $75,000 he is requesting to make the legal issues go away. Beador has maintained that she paid for plenty of things during their relationship that would amount to the $75,0000, but she eventually did offer to pay him the full amount. Janssen turned down her offer as it would have also required the pair to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement, as Beador put it.

During the October 17 episode’s sneak peek, Beador sat down with Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow to discuss the matter after Dubrow raised questions about inconsistencies in Beador’s retelling of the story to her one-on-one and in the press. During the discussion, Beador got up and went to her bedroom to get “my papers,” returining with a stack of papers ripped out of a notebook.

“This is the s*** that I spend my time doing at home now,” Beador said, showing off the list of expenses she had covered for Janssen that she had taken the time to write out. “This is how I’ve done it so far. From the first six months of our relationship this is the total, and it doesn’t even include everything.”

Beador’s “receipts” showed a total of $60,891.40 spent on her behalf during her relationship with Janssen, with line items including flights, hotel rooms, and Christmas PJs for the family.

Dubrow and Simpson started cracking up at the handwritten receipts, with Simpson asking Beador, “Do you know what Excel is?”

Alexis Bellino Says Shannon Beador Lied About Offer to John Janssen

Alexis Bellino, the former RHOC star and season 18 Friend of the Housewives who returned to the show as Janssen’s new girlfriend, reacted to Beador’s claims that she offered to pay Janssen the full $75,000 in a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

“Once again, the truth wasn’t told in that moment,” Bellino told the outlet. “She wanted to not pay him the full amount. It was, I believe, a small down payment and then monthly installments, which he was not going to do. He doesn’t want to have to get a monthly installment from his ex.”

Bellino continued on, saying, “What a lot of people don’t consider is [that] we’d been filming at this point for three or four months and by the time the show airs, it would’ve been another seven or eight months. So any new lies that she would’ve wanted to concoct or bring out, he would’ve had a muzzle and never been to speak the truth. So there’s a lot more to it.”

