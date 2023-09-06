Shannon Beador Moves Out of Orange County Home

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador was elated to show off her new 7-bedroom, 5-bathroom Orange County home in 2020, explaining that the space had her “dream kitchen” and an outdoor space that she instantly fell in love with. Now, however, Beador revealed she is in the process of moving out of the space, with the help of one of her newest RHOC friends.

“You know it’s a true friendship when they come over to help you move. ❤️ 👯‍♀️ 🚚” Beador captioned an August 30 Instagram post that showed her and RHOC season 17 “friend of” Taylor Armstrong, who joined the series after being a main cast member on the “Beverly Hills” franchise’s first three seasons from 2010 to 2013.

According to BravoTV.com, Beador hasn’t shared where she’s headed yet, though fans weren’t afraid to jump into her comment section with their own speculation and questions about her move.

Fans Ask if Shannon Beador is Brining Her 9 Lemons With Her

The official Bravo Instagram account commented on Beador’s post to write, “We love to see our #RHOC ladies supporting one another 🧡”, and many users agreed with this sentiment.

“Love it 🙌 I’m so happy to have Taylor back on our screens and that y’all welcomed her with open arms ❤️” one fan commented.

While Beador hasn’t opened up about where exactly she’s moving, other users had theories of their own, with one user writing, “All her kids are in college. It’s a rental. She’s downsizing. She’s chatted about this,” and other fan telling Beador, “Oh god. You better not be moving in with John [Janssen, her recent ex-boyfriend]”.

One fan’s biggest concern wasn’t where Beador was heading but rather what she was bringing with her, as one user commented, “I’m just disappointed there aren’t lemons in her bowl. 🍋” about the empty bowl visible in Beador’s post. One of Beador’s most iconic RHOC moments came in her first season, season nine, when she told her now-ex-husband David Beador “There need to be nine lemons in [that bowl] at all times, maybe that’s why the feng shui is off.”

Beador’s love for lemons stuck, leading to her season 10 tagline being, “When life gives you lemons, put nine in a bowl.”

Beador responded to this user’s comment in another August 30 post. With a bag of nine lemons in hand, she assured her fans “Nine lemons go where I go… 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋”.

Taylor Armstrong Has Made a Few Lasting Friendships During Her First Season on RHOC

Armstrong didn’t just help Beador pack, as the two newer friends also spent Labor Day together as confirmed in a September 4 Instagram post shared to both of their profiles.

Armstrong spoke about what it was like getting to know her new RHOC castmates in a September 5 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, telling host Andy Cohen, “It’s been so much better [joining RHOC now than her first time on RHOBH] because I’ve had the opportunity to get to know these women without all the stress of my personal life, and have had fun with them. But now I’ve learned the intricacies of their past relationships, so it’s been really great becoming friends- I’ve become really close with quite a few of them.”

