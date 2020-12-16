Shannon Beador’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Over the past few years, Shannon Beador has made a splash on The Real Housewives of Orange County. After appearing on the franchise during Season 9, she quickly became a fan favorite. Throughout the seasons, Beador has shown viewers her lavish lifestyle, including her new rental home that she debuted during this current season.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beador has an estimated net worth of $20 million. So, where does all of Beador’s money come from? Here’s what you need to know about Shannon Beador’s net worth:

1. Shannon Beador Makes Money From Starring on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Of course, Beador earns money from appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Beador has been on the show since Season 9, and is currently the highest-paid RHOC member, according to Radar Online. According to Radar Online, in 2018, Beador declared that her Real Housewives of Orange County salary was $400,000 per season in court documents for her divorce proceeding.

However, her ex-husband, David Beador, later claimed that she actually makes $800,000 per season. Either way, it looks like Beador is making a pretty penny from the Real Housewives of Orange County!

2. Shannon Beador Has a Meal Prep Line

Beador also makes money from her healthy meal prep line, called Real for Real Cuisine. During recent seasons of the show, viewers have watched as Beador has developed and worked on her recipes for the line. The ready-to-eat food is sold on QVC and includes dishes like veggie burgers and salmon.

“What I’ve come to realize is that everyone wants to be healthy, but you can drive yourself crazy trying to be healthy all the time,” Beador told People in 2018. “I believe that if you create a healthy balance, so if you make a few smart choices during the week, you can have that cocktail on the weekend, or you can go out to dinner and eat whatever you want in a restaurant.”

3. Shannon Beador Received $1.4 Million in Her Divorce Settlement

When Beador divorced her ex-husband, David Beador, in 2017, she received settlement money. According to People, Beador received $1.4 million from her ex-husband, and he also pays her a total of $10,000 per month in child and spousal support. Together, the couple has three daughters.

“I guess it’s great,” Beador said about finalizing her divorce to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2019. “Check, move on. Move on to the next thing.”

Beador continued about her ex-husband, “We’re still in each other’s lives as co-parents, but pretty much we’ve divided everything. We’re just together because of the kids, so that’s good.”

4. Shannon Beador Recently Moved Into a $12,000 per Month Rental Home

As viewers have seen during this season, Beador recently moved into a new home with her three daughters. According to Reality Blurb, the Newport Beach home costs $12,000 per month to rent and is 4,034 square feet. Beador’s new home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as an extensive outdoor space with a jacuzzi.

“My daughters and I, we moved into this house because the home that I was renting sold,” Beador explained during the premiere of Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, according to Bravo. “As soon as I walked in I fell in love, and so did my kids.”

5. Shannon Beador Has Promoted Products on Her Instagram Page Before

In the past, Beador has used her Instagram page to promote and sponsor certain products, which she seemingly gets paid for. On May 8, she posted an Instagram advertising a dog camera called Furbo. On February 26, Beador also promoted a bladder control short called INNOVO.

Although it’s unclear just how much Beador may make from her sponsored posts on social media, it has become a lucrative business for public figures. Just ask Kim Kardashian–according to W Magazine, she supposedly makes $1 million per sponsored Instagram post.

