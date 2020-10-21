Who Is John Janssen, Shannon Beador’s New Boyfriend?

During this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, we are introduced to Shannon Beador’s new boyfriend, John Janssen. So, who exactly is Beador’s new beau?

Janssen and Beador have been dating for a little bit over a year, and they are still together today. According to Bustle, the two of them both attended The University of Southern California, which means that they must have had a lot in common. Janssen works in insurance, according to his LinkedIn page. Janssen is the President of Partner at WGB Benefits Insurance Services, and has been working there since 2001.

As mentioned on last week’s Season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Janssen also has three kids, like Beador. Janssen has two daughters and a son who are of similar age to Beador’s kids. During the premiere, Beador revealed that one of Janssen’s daughters went to the same college as Beador’s daughter, Sophie.

Beador Is Happy in Her New Relationship

During an October 12 interview with E!, Beador gushed about her relationship with Janssen and said that she’s very happy with him. “He’s very sweet and so supportive and that’s something that I’m really not used to, having a lot of support,” Beador told E!.

Beador continued, telling E!, “I never thought that I could find such happiness at 56. So, I’m very, very grateful to have him in my life.”

Beador often posts photos on her Instagram page of her and Janssen, and it seems like they are more in love than ever. On August 30, Beador posted a photo of the two of them cuddled up together in the car. In the caption, Beador wrote, “This might be my favorite picture yet ❤️ Tired and sitting at a stoplight… #realdeal.” On June 21, Beador posted another photo of them in honor of the one year anniversary of their first date. The two dined at the same restaurant where they went on their first date. Beador wrote in the caption, “One year ago, the first date @fableandspirit. One year later, celebrating at the same place. ❤️ #butsocialdistancing😉”

Beador Said She Is Not Ready to Move in With Janssen Just Yet

Even though the two seem extremely happy together, Beador revealed during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she is not quite ready to take the leap and move in with Janssen just yet. During the Real Housewives of Orange County premiere, Beador explained that she and Janssen don’t live together, but she gave an update as of why that is during her Watch What Happens Live appearance.

“The bottom line is I do want to be married and in a partnership,” Beador said on Watch What Happens Live, according to Bravo. “But I’m 56 years old, and I want to make sure that it’s right. I don’t want to make the wrong decision again, so I’m not in a rush for anything.”

Viewers will get to see more of Janssen during the rest of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 15.

