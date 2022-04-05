RHOC Star Says Shannon Beador ‘Is Really Excellent at Playing a Victim’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador has gotten into her fair share of arguments with her castmates during the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021. For instance, in season 16, episode 15, Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow expressed frustration toward Beador after Emily Simpson informed them that she said her dinner party guests “need[ed] to be having more fun than” them while they explored New York. Dubrow also had an issue with the mother of three for not inquiring about her live podcast event, recorded in front of Syracuse University students.

During the conversation, which occurred at a restaurant in Aspen, Beador shared that she believes Simpson is a “s*** stirrer.” She also stated that she did not mean to offend Dubrow and apologized. She, however, asserted that her castmates “don’t understand how [she] is trying to be a single mom, with [her] kids 100 percent of the time,” after divorcing her ex-husband, David Beador, in 2019.

“I’m running a company, I have zero assistants, no nanny, I get no more than five hours of sleep a night, I’m doing the best I can,” the reality television personality tearfully said.

During an April 2022 interview with E! News, Kirschenheiter and Simpson shared their thoughts about Beador.

Emily Simpson Spoke About Having Issues With Shannon Beador

While speaking to E! News, Simpson suggested that she believed Beador is not authentic in how she presents herself on the show.

“I think Gina and I and particularly Heather [Dubrow] as well, the three of us get a lot of crap and get called ‘mean girls’ because of Shannon, but Shannon is really excellent at playing a victim on camera and making herself look like a victim. I understand that she’s gone through a lot. She has things that she has to deal with, but we all have,” said the lawyer.

Kirschenheiter then asserted that the “RHOC” cast is “just always protecting [Beador].”

“[S]he’s always trying to deflect and say that we’re bad, but really we’re protecting her,” asserted the 37-year-old.

Shannon Beador Discussed Emily Simpson

During an April 2022 episode of the “RHOC After Show,” Beador reiterated that she was unhappy with Simpson for relaying certain information to their co-stars.

“I think she enjoys poking at people and at a certain point I hope she understands that sometimes your poking and your game that you’re playing can hurt people’s feelings,” stated the mother of three.

In a separate interview for the same “RHOC After Show” episode, Simpson defended herself. She mentioned that she told Kirschenheiter that Beador had stated she had a big ego during her dinner party.

“If Shannon is going to say something derogatory about Gina right in front of me, she’s not stupid, she knows I’m going to tell her. Also Noella [Bergener] was there and Jen [Armstrong] was there as well what if one of them told Gina and then it looked like here I am I’m supposed to be her best friend and I’m not even the one who tells her someone is saying something crappy about her. Of course, I’m going to tell her,” stated the 46-year-old.

