RHOC Star Comments on Reports of Public Outburst

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador opened up about reports she got into a loud disagreement involving her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen’s daughter while visiting the Costa Mesa establishment, Tiki Bar. According to Us Weekly, Beador discussed the issue during an August 2 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” appearance, alongside her castmate Vicki Gunvalson. While filming the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Andy Cohen grilled Beador with a series of questions, stating, “What happened with John’s daughter? Why were you screaming at her? Were you thrown out of a club for screaming at John Janssen’s daughter?”

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a positive relationship with John’s daughter, which happens often in blended families. We did have an argument and I was upset about it,” replied the Real for Real founder.

She also noted that she and Janssen’s child had the interaction “because John and [she] were out.” She explained that even though they split up, they “spend time together” and “have fun when [they] do things together.” She also denied reports she was made to exit the establishment because of the heated interaction.

“I wasn’t kicked out. But I asked security to help me with my Uber. That was it,” asserted Beador.

Tamra Judge Mentioned Reports About Shannon Beador’s Behavior

Beador’s friend and fellow RHOC star Tamra Judge spoke about reports regarding her interaction with her ex-boyfriend’s child on the August 2 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

“[Beador] has never had a great relationship with the daughter, so I don’t even know why they were all out together, unless she ran into her,” stated Judge. “I talked to Shannon about this, and she said, ‘Yeah, we got into an argument but it’s been so blown out of portion,’ she said that there was no security that took her out of the building, it was someone taking her at the end of the night to get her Uber.”

Shannon Beador Shared How She Feels About Her Ex-Boyfriend

Beador shared how she feels about Janssen in a July 2023 interview on former Bravo star Jeff Lewis’ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live.” She stated that despite her decision to reconnect with Janssen six months following their breakup, they are just friends.

“We’re not back together, but we have spent quite a bit of time together in the last couple months. We do, we see each other often … We have not hooked up for a long time,” stated Beador.

Emily Simpson Stated That She Was Not Surprised About Shannon Beador’s Breakup

RHOC star Emily Simpson gave her opinion on Beador’s breakup from Janssen in a July 2023 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode. While filming the episode, alongside Judge, Simpson answered the question, “On a scale of 1-10: How shocked were you when Shannon and John broke up?”

“Negative five,” stated the lawyer.

Simpson also noted that she and her castmates heard rumblings about issues between Beador and Janssen before their November 2022 split.

“I think we were all kind of hearing a lot of things about the relationship,” said the lawyer.