Shannon Beador Addresses Her Reunion Look

In a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador addressed the look she was sporting at the Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 reunion.

Beador explained on Instagram that after the reunion aired, she had many people asking what happened to her face. In a quick video, Beador explained what happened. “There are a lot of people asking, what did Shannon do to her face?” Beador said. “I wanted to look good for the reunion so I went elsewhere to try a couple of natural and non-invasive treatments that have been very effective in tightening people’s skin. But, it didn’t work at all on my skin.”

Beador continued, “So, as the reunion was around the corner, it was suggested that I try a natural filler in my face and in my cheeks that stimulates the growth of collagen. I was running out of time, so I said, ‘ok, go ahead and do it’ without doing the research and without thinking it through. It’s been a really hard month. I am blessed to have the support of my boyfriend and kids who say, ‘oh, it’s ok, you don’t look that bad,’ but I’m having a really difficult time looking at myself in the mirror because I don’t recognize myself.”

Many ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Gave Their Support to Shannon Beador

In the comment section of Beador’s Instagram post, many of her fellow Real Housewives stars offered their support. Leah McSweeney, who stars on The Real Housewives of New York, wrote, “Awwww Shannon!! You have been under the microscope for so long. I’m seeing now the scrutiny people on tv have to face and there is nothing to prepare for that. People are so mean and nasty and vile. Do what you need to do girl!!!”

Margaret Josephs, who stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, also wrote Beador a sweet message. “You are a natural beauty!!” Josephs commented.

Fans Ripped Into Shannon Beador for Her Reunion Look and Outfit

Ahead of the reunion, Beador shared a sneak peek of her outfit to her Instagram page, where fans were quite critical of her looks. Beador wore a 60’s inspired white sequin mini-dress with matching satin pumps, but it didn’t seem like her followers were a fan. “Good grief what has she done to her face!” one user commented. Another wrote, “I don’t get it- swollen? What’s happening??? I feel bad.”

And, while most of the comments were negative, there were a few fans who stuck up for the Real Housewives of Orange County star. “Why do people have to be so judgemental and rude,” one supporter wrote. “You do not know every circumstance. She was one of the most cautious of them all when it came to covid! A pic does not show everything. Worry about yourselves for all those wanting to point fingers.”

Viewers will be able to tune into the second part of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion on January 27 on Bravo at 9/8c.

