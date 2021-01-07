Why These Real Housewives Stars Are ‘Concerned’ for Shannon Beador

During the most recent January 6 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, stars Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson expressed concern for their friend Shannon Beador.

During the episode, Kirschenheiter and Simpson were hanging out at Kirschenheiter’s house when they got into a discussion of Beador and her new boyfriend, John Janssen. The couple had to spend time apart as Beador had tested positive for the coronavirus, which was captured on camera.

“We’ve all been getting phone calls from Shannon regarding John, right? And we’re concerned for her,” Kirschenheiter said during the episode. “It sounds like something bad is going on there.” Simpson seemed to agree with her friend, saying, “It just seems like Shannon and John are fighting a lot. Seems like they’re not treating each other the way they should be treating each other.”

However, later in the episode, Beador sat down with her boyfriend to address her concerns about their relationship. “I’m not proud of certain things that I did. I would take things out on you, and so I feel I’m embarrassed and I feel bad for the way that I have treated you,” Beador revealed to her boyfriend. By the end of their conversation, it seemed like they would continue to work on things together.

Shannon Beador Recently Shut Down Breakup Rumors

Recently, rumors swirled that Beador and her boyfriend had broken up after she seemingly spent Christmas without him this year. Around this past holiday season, Beador posted pictures with her kids to Instagram while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, but fans were quick to notice that Janssen was nowhere to be found.

In the comments of one of Beador’s Instagram photos from Cabo, a fan wrote, “Where’s the boyfriend???” In response, Beador shut down the breakup rumors, writing back, “We all spent Christmas Eve with John. Haven’t been away with all three girls in years so making it a girls trip with kids.”

Shannon Beador Isn’t Sure if She Will Get Married to John Janssen

Even though Beador and her boyfriend seem to be quite serious, Beador recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she isn’t sure if she’s ready to make him “the one” just yet.

“I feel that with my age, I have one chance,” Beador revealed to Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “I want to be married and be part of a team and in a partnership for the rest of my life. I want to grow old with someone, but I need to know that it’s the right decision. So, I don’t wanna jump into anything. I want to take my time and that’s what we’ve been doing. I think that’s a good thing. You know, I think it would just be devastating for me emotionally to quickly get married and then realize, nope. This isn’t it. And then go through all that again. I don’t wanna do that.”

In April 2019, Beador finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, David Beador. The two share three children together.

