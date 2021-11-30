Shannon Beador Opens up About RHOC Cast Shakeup

What a friggin’ nightmare.

During a recent interview, Shannon Beador shared how she really feels about the “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast shakeup that’s coming this season. While Heather Dubrow will be returning, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas are out.

“Let’s just say I agreed with some of [the choices] and I didn’t with others,” Beador told Us Weekly on Nov. 29, 2021. “With one, I didn’t necessarily agree with — but it’s all good. I’m actually very happy with the cast that we have right now.”

During the interview, Beador also admitted that she felt bad for Dodd after she was told she wouldn’t be returning. “But she’s doing well right now,” Beador said about her former costar. “She’s moving on and doing well.”

Viewers can catch the season 16 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Beador Hinted at a Feud With Heather Dubrow This Upcoming Season

The new season seems like it will bring plenty of drama, as Beador recently hinted about a feud with Heather Dubrow while talking with Access Hollywood, revealing that they start off the season “at odds” with each other.

“I was super excited for Heather to join the cast, and then things happened, and there was a girl on the show that, are you kidding me?” Beador told the outlet on Nov. 25, 2021. “You can’t even script that kind of thing. And so we started the season at odds, and that was like the furthest thing I wanted… It’s all I can say.”

Another ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Cast Member Didn’t Know About the Casting Changes

Before Andy Cohen and the network announced the new cast for this season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” it seemed like much of the group was left in the dark about it. During a June 2021 interview with E! News, Emily Simpson revealed that she was “shocked” when she heard about all the changes that they had made to the cast.

“I had no idea that they were going to make that many changes,” Simpson told the outlet at the time. “There are a lot of times where people or even Andy [Cohen] will say something like a reboot. First of all, I don’t even know what reboot means. Do you mean recast or reboot? So I really, honestly, didn’t think there would be that big of changes. I mean it was a shock, like shocking, shocking. I was shocked so many times in one day. I was traumatized.”

At the time, Simpson also said that she was looking forward to meeting Dubrow, as Simpson joined the cast after she had left the first time around.

“I’m excited about meeting Heather because we have some mutual friends and the only thing I’ve heard about her were good things,” Simpson said. “I’m excited about their being new girls because I really feel like we need some fresh Orange County faces that have fabulous lives, husbands and careers.”

READ NEXT: Jill Zarin Says Seeing Ramona Singer on RHUGT Was ‘Validating’ After Past Feud