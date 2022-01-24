Shannon Beador Gives Update on Rocky Relationship With Ex David Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador spoke about her ex-husband David Beador during a January 2022 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” appearance, as reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Shannon Beador Shared Information About David Beador in January 2022

During the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview, the mother-of-three shared her thoughts about her “RHOC” co-star Noella Bergener, who is going through a public separation with her estranged husband, James Bergener. When a caller inquired “what advice would [she] give to Noella on how to handle her divorce on social media,” the 57-year-old shared that she has been supportive of her castmate. The reality television star also revealed she did not agree with James discussing aspects of his separation with Noella on social media.

“I think it’s a shame that her ex-husband went on social media because I feel that she did need to respond that way, you know, you don’t want to fight your divorce in the public eye, I don’t think that you do but I’m telling you, she’s a very strong girl that was blindsided and I can’t imagine going through what she was going through on camera,” stated the Bravo personality.

Andy Cohen then expressed interest in Shannon’s “relationship with [David],” who she divorced in 2019. The mother-of-three replied that she has not been in contact with her ex-husband, who is currently married to Lesley Cook, the mother of his 11-month-old daughter. The Real for Real founder explained that he will not continue having phone conversations with their daughters, Stella, Adeline, and Sophie, during moments that she is present.

“We still don’t have [a relationship]. Like I’ll get in trouble for this but if he’s on the phone with my daughters and he hears my voice, he hangs up the phone. He will not return a text. It’s unbelievable,” stated the reality television star.

Cohen did not seem to approve of David’s behavior and stated, “I mean you have three kids together, I mean you need to co-parent.”

“I know we do,” replied Beador.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Her Relationship With John Janssen

Shannon is currently in a relationship with John Janssen. While speaking to New York Live in January 2022, the mother-of-three revealed how she has navigated dating Janssen while filming “RHOC.”

“I am an open book but I have learned that you have to have a private portion of your relationship that you just keep to yourself and so that’s kind of what John and I do. But we’re very open on the show too,” stated the “RHOC” star.

During the interview, Shannon acknowledged that she does not always get along with her co-stars. The Bravo personality also suggested that she does not appreciate what some of her castmates have said about her on the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered on December 1, 2021.

“You’re on a cast, so you need to figure out how to get along, maybe in real life, you wouldn’t be as close as you are, but for me I’m a very loyal friend, so if you betray me, if you go behind my back – it’s hard. I know what I filmed, then I watch what people say behind my back and so that’s kind of difficult. I can not wait for the reunion. Get ready ladies,” stated Shannon.

