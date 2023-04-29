Shannon Beador Discusses Issues With Castmates: ‘They’re Going to Hear It From Me’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge spoke about the show’s upcoming seventeenth season in an April 25 Instagram Live interview with Donald Adler of Bravo Social. Beador acknowledged that the season 17 trailer showed her leaving an event and requesting production to “stop with the cameras.” The Real for Real founder explained her heated departure was caused by feeling frustrated by her castmates. She stated that issues have arisen because “there’s certain people on the cast that seem to think they know everything about [her].” Beador also suggested that she has not reconciled with the unnamed individuals.

“They know absolutely nothing. So they’re going to hear it from me. Yeah, they’re going to still hear it from me,” asserted the reality television star.

In the Instagram Live video, Beador shared she believed RHOC season 17 is better than past seasons because of Judge coming back to the Bravo franchise after a two-year absence. While Judge thanked Beador for the compliment, she reveals she thinks “it makes an ensemble to make good TV.” Her castmate agreed with her, stating, “I think our cast kind of works together because we’ve been together for a while.”

Beador also noted that “some relationships are probably never going to get better” on RHOC. Judge chimed in that the dynamics between some RHOC cast members “got worse” during the production of season 17, which will premiere on June 7, 2023. Beador then teased that there will be significant drama between castmates.

“This isn’t just a little thing, it’s flipping huge,” shared the mother of three.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her RHOC Comeback

Judge spoke about her RHOC comeback in a February 2023 interview with OK! Magazine. The reality television star admitted she felt anxious about rejoining the cast “because some of the girls had a lot of things to say about [her].” She shared she believed that one of her castmates “said they would dance on [her] grave and someone said there was no place for [her] on the show anymore.” The Vena CBD co-founder also noted that she was estranged from Beador at the start of season 17. In addition, the 55-year-old revealed that she “did not hold back” when filming with her RHOC season 17 castmates.

“I’m a little bit more outspoken because I had two years of aggression to take out!” said Judge.

Shannon Beador & Tamra Judge Shared Their Thoughts About Filming With Vicki Gunvalson Again

In the April 25 Instagram Live video, Beador and Judge shared their thoughts about Vicki Gunvalson having guest appearances throughout RHOC 17. As fans are aware, Gunvalson left the series after season 14.

Judge stated that it was “a dream come true” to co-star with Beador and the Coto Insurance founder again. Beador made similar comments about being pleased with Gunvalson’s RHOC appearances.

“There’s just something about it when the three of us get together, it’s just an instant silly, crazy. And we really have so much fun together and it’s a genuine — what I love about our friendship is that it’s genuine. Like we talk all the time, all the time, if not everyday. We’re true friends and we love getting together,” said the 59-year-old.

Gunvalson spoke about being featured on RHOC season 17 in a December 2022 Us Weekly interview. She stated that her “filming days hopefully aren’t over.” She also shared she appreciated having the chance to film with Beador and Judge again.

“I love my Tamra and Shannon. We’re good together,” said Gunvalson.