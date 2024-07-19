Shannon Beador Doesn’t Think She’ll Be Friends With RHOC Star Again

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador does not believe she will reconcile her friendship with her castmate, Tamra Judge.

During a July 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Beador noted that she and Judge have had a contentious relationship throughout their time co-starring on RHOC together. She referenced that she and Judge have previously been able to put their differences aside and mend their relationship.

Beador stated, however, that she believes Judge has a pattern of placing blame on her.

“I don’t [think we’ll be friends again] because I now can look back and see pretty much every season that I’ve been in with Tamra, there’s always an issue that she has with me,” said Beador. “Either I did something. Or I didn’t do something. And it’s okay, we don’t need to be friends then. She says she walks on eggshells around me. I’m sorry that you feel that way. But I walked on eggshells around her.”

Beador then stated that she felt “like [she] had to prove to [Judge] that [she] was a good friend.”

“That’s not healthy for me. I’m making healthy choices right now,” continued Beador.

Shannon Beador Stated She Was Unhappy With Tamra Judge For Supporting Alexis Bellino’s Relationship With John Janssen

While speaking to Us Weekly, Beador stated that she was unhappy with Judge for sharing her support of Alexis Bellino, who returned to RHOC for its 18th season after an 11-year absence. As fans are aware, Bellino has been in a relationship with Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, since late 2023.

Beador suggested that she did not believe Judge has a genuine friendship with Bellino.

“I was upset with her when John first met Alexis that she was, like, commenting on Alexis’ photos. It’s like, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ And so now they’re big buddies … None of it makes sense except that maybe it’s just a little bit of overproduction. And too much story-focused,” said Beador.

Tamra Judge Opened up About Her Latest Falling Out With Shannon Beador

Judge opened up about her strained relationship with Beador during a July 2024 interview with Extra TV. She stated that she was upset about their falling out.

“I was very good friends with Shannon for 10 years. And I know Shannon better than anybody knows Shannon,” said Judge.

She also stated that she offered Beador support after her September 17 DUI arrest. According to Judge, she spoke to Beador on the phone following her arrest. Judge explained that she could not be with her in person as she was traveling to Scotland to film the second season of “The Traitors.”

Judge also stated that she contacted Beador after she found out Bellino had begun dating Janssen.

“When I found out that John and Alexis were dating, I sent Shannon a text, I said, ‘I know we’re not in a good place. I know this has got to hurt. I hope you enjoy your holidays. I am so sorry for what you are going through,'” said Judge.

In addition, Judge shared that she hoped she and Beador could eventually make up and rekindle their friendship.

“I hope so. It gets really ugly with us this year. It gets really bad,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Stated That She Did Not End Her Friendship With Shannon Beador Over Her September 2024 Arrest

While speaking to Extra TV, Judge stated that she has been concerned with Beador’s consumption of alcohol. She stated that she disagreed with her decision to continue drinking alcohol after her September 2023 arrest.

“I felt like it was finally my time to be very honest with her and tell her, ‘Listen, you need help. You have been on [RHOC] for 10 years. Every year someone has talked about your drinking. It’s time to stop.’ And she did not take it that well,” said Judge.

Judge made similar comments about her friendship with Beador in a July 2024 interview with Decider. She stated that Beador’s “DUI did not break up [their] friendship.”

“I was very supportive of Shannon after her DUI for months,” said Judge.

In her July 2024 Us Weekly interview, Beador suggested she did not believe that Judge’s comments about her alcohol consumption came from a genuine place of concern.

“I think she said, ‘I said things that she didn’t want to hear.’ Okay. I heard things that you said and I took them into account. And I did what I felt was best for me and I know that was a good choice,” said Beador.

Beador also stated she believes “some people need to focus on themselves and maybe look at their relationship with alcohol sometimes.”