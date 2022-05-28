Shannon Beador Shares Twins Stella and Adeline’s Prom Photos

Shannon Beador is a proud prom mama, but not everyone is a fan of her daughters’ dresses for their formal dance.

On May 23, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star, 58, shared Instagram photos of her 17-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Adeline, as they headed off to their high school prom. Beador’s boyfriend John Janssen was also along for the send-off.

Beador and her former husband David welcomed their twin girls in June 2004, two years after their oldest daughter Sophie, was born. The exes split in 2017, per Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

RHOC Fans Reacted to the Beador Twins’ Prom Photos

In a series of five Instagram photos, Beador documented her daughters’ pre-prom festivities. Stella wore a floor-length, red satin gown, while Adeline wore an off-shoulder, white lace, high-slit dress as they posed on a deck with their mom and later, their dates. The girls also had full glam from makeup artist Ericka DeRemer Brannon and hairstylist Tasia Osbrink, per Bravo.com.

“Prom 2022,” Beador captioned the post.

While most commenters felt the girls looked “gorgeous” and “stunning,” there were some who thought the dresses were too grown-up for the teens.

“Who’s parents approved these dresses… for kids,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“I think the dresses are little too mature for their age but truth be told they do look absolutely stunning!!! Proud mama!!!“ another chimed in.

Another critic noted that Adeline’s gown gave “the appearance of being nearly naked,” while another defended the dress with, “Give me a flipping break. It is obviously lined with a nude fabric. It’s 2022; this look has been around for quite a while…not to mention the fact that they are completely covered.”

Still, others weren’t convinced that the dresses — or the glam looks — were appropriate for girls so young.

“Attractive enough group, but very sad. There’s a lifetime to look like this. Let them be kids, which they still are, for awhile,” another commenter wrote.

Beador appeared to ignore the negative comments. But when one follower noted that the girls look “all grown up,” she replied, “Thank you! They are growing up so fast!”

“Stunning girls! Shannon, you should be so proud of your amazingly accomplished daughters!!” another fan wrote, to which Beador replied, “You are very kind! I am incredibly proud!”

Shannon Has Defended Her Daughters Against Social Media Commenters in the Past

Beador has been a star on RHOC since 2014, per IMDb, so fans have watched her girls grow up. But the reality TV spotlight has not always been kind to the famous family as some viewers have scrutinized their every move, with some going so far as to accuse the young ladies of having plastic surgery.

Ahead of the RHOC season 16 confessionals in 2021, Beador shared photos of her daughters on Instagram with the caption, “Photos of my three beautiful daughters in their interviews.”

According to People, one commenter replied to speculate that the teens “look like they’ve had work done.” “Wow! My daughters are teens and for you to say such a thing is ridiculous,” Beador replied. “Keep your unkind and false comments to yourself.”

