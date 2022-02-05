Fans Think Shannon Beador Looks Unrecognizable in new Pics

Shannon Beador joined the cast of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” in season 9, and is part of the show’s 16th season, which is airing on Bravo.

On January 26, 2022, the reality star took to her Instagram account to share a new look with her fans, and many felt that she looked completely different — to the point of many saying that they didn’t even recognize her.

“New interview look,” Beador captioned the post, adding that she was “grateful to be working with” celebrity hair and makeup artist Pamela Brogardi and an artist who goes by the name Angel on Instagram.

Brogardi has been on-hand to glam several Housewives stars, including Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Denise Richards, and Kathy Hilton. Meanwhile, Angel has a pretty impressive client list as well, and was the artist behind Kyle Richards’ glam 70s look at the Rinna Beauty Launch Party in mid-January.

Beador has hired Brogardi in the past, and it sounds like the two have come up with the perfect glam for upcoming RHOC confessionals. Couple her makeup with her long, flowing hair, and Beador is camera-ready. “Stay tuned for this beauty,” Angel captioned a snap of Beador that he shared on his own IG feed.

Some Fans Slammed Beador for ‘Photoshop’ & Others Didn’t Even Recognize Her

Beador’s new look received mixed reviews from fans, some who thought that she looked gorgeous, and others who felt that her pictures were too edited. She received a ton of compliments from fans, but she also got some harsh feedback.

“So much photoshop! You are beautiful without it,” one Instagram user commented on the post.

“Looks like she has a new face,” added another.

“Wow, what a filter,” a third person wrote.

“Why bother with glam when you use those filters,” a fourth commenter asked.

Several other fans felt as though Beador looked totally different in her new pictures, so much so that she didn’t even look like herself.

“Had to zoom in didn’t look like you at all,” one comment read.

“Where’s Shannon?” asked another.

“It doesn’t even look like you,” someone else added.

Beador Is the Latest Housewife to Be Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable on Social Media

There have been several Housewives who have been called out by fans for highly editing their photos or using filters or Facetune. In fact, Beador is in good company.

For example, Beador’s former RHOC co-star Tamra Judge recently received criticism for a photo in which several fans didn’t realize was even her. Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne posted a snap of her and fellow Housewife Kyle Richards on January 11, 2022, and fans also thought the two women looked highly edited or heavily filtered.

“Beautiful …. Anyone else think though that everyone is starting to look alike? Is it FaceTune (never used it) or is it just the glam makeup,” someone commented on Beador’s post.

“I wish these ladies (everyone, really) would stop being afraid to post more natural and real photos,” another Instagram user weighed in.

