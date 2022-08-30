RHOBH Star’s A-List Friend Says They We’re Dumped Because of Botox

A friend of a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” revealed she was dumped for refusing to get Botox.

Sharon Stone, who is famously friends with both Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna, revealed details about a recent breakup.

Sharon Stone Says a Younger Man ‘Wasn’t Interested in Seeing Me Anymore’ After She Refused to Get Botox: ‘Please Find Your Way to the Exit’

Sharon Stone told Vogue Arabia that she “recently” split with a younger man she had been dating when he requested that she get Botox, which is meant to remove wrinkles.

“It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,” she replied to the unidentified man, according to her. “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore. If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”

Stone admitted that the procedure wasn’t foreign to her, she’d done it in the past, but had made a decision to not do it again.

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” she told the outlet. She went on to say the scary experience was just a “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need.”

Stone Says She Had No Idea About the Infamous ‘Basic Instinct’ Crotch Shot Until the Final Edit

In her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone says she was not aware her vagina was showing in the now iconic “Basic Instinct” scene.

“That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,” she wrote in the book. “Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are bullshit.”

This isn’t the only complaint Stone has made about her time making movies in Hollywood.

She also details a time when she felt pressured to sleep with her co-star to make the movie better.

“I had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open,” she wrote in the book. “He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f*** my co-star so that we could have onscreen chemistry. Why, in his day, he made love to Ava Gardner onscreen and it was so sensational! Now just the creepy thought of him in the same room with Ava Gardner gave me pause.”

