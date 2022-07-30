Real Housewife Dating Younger Reality Star

A “Real Housewives” star is in a new relationship.

TMZ has confirmed that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been dating Martell Holt from “Love & Marriage Huntsville” for about two months. The outlet caught up with Whitfield who confirmed that she met Holt through a mutual friend and that he’s already met some of the people closest to her.

“I’m enjoying life right now,” she said. When asked if she was just having fun or if she sees something longterm with Holt, Whitfield didn’t answer. She did, however, seem to make it very clear that she will not be getting back together with her ex, Tyrone Gilliam.

Here’s what you need to know:

Whitfield’s Ex-Boyfriend Was in Prison for 8 Years

Whitfield, 52, had a long, complicated relationship with Gilliam, who was arrested in 2011. According to court documents, he was suspected of committed wire fraud, a charge that would land him behind bars.

According to The Sun, Gilliam was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released early. He then went to live in a halfway house in Philadelphia — and reconnected with Whitfield. According to TMZ, the two had dated before he was arrested but he broke things off ahead of his court drama.

The two dated for a few months before breaking things off again. It all went down when Whitfield went to Philly to see Gilliam and he ghosted her.

“Tyrone left me in a city that I’m unfamiliar with — not a text, not a call,” she said on an episode of RHOA, according to Bustle. She said that when Gilliam did call her back, he didn’t mention standing her up at all.

“Like, the first thing you should’ve said to me was, ‘Babe, let me explain.’ Something. So I said, ‘Hey, let me call you back,’ and I just never called back,'” she said.

Holt Is 12 Years Younger Than Whitfield

Holt is best known for his reality television show “Love & Marriage Huntsville” which airs on OWN. The show focuses on three “high-powered African-American couples” who work together in an effort to “revitalize” Huntsville, Alabama, according to the show’s description on the OWN website.

“The couples are longtime friends and avid socialites with strong personalities and strong points of view, each facing the realities of dealing with love and marriage while wanting to make this huge undertaking a success. Along the way there will be laughter, tears, heated arguments and even a wedding as they try to transform both the city and their relationships to achieve their dreams,” the excerpt continues.

Holt and his ex-wife Melody are no longer together. Their 13-year marriage was dissolved in 2021, according to People magazine, and they share custody of their four young children.

And while it seems as though Holt has moved on, his ex seems focused on her kids and her career and doesn’t appear to be in any kind of rush to find a new partner.

“Honestly, I am afraid to date. It’s so important to make sure that who you’re attached to, they are where they need to be spiritually, mentally, and emotionally,” she told People in March 2022.

