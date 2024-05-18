‘Real Housewives’ Stars React to OG Cast Member’s 3rd Departure From Franchise

Rumors have swirled about a cast reset on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for months, and the network finally confirmed these rumors, and the RHOA season 16 cast, in a May 14 social media post.

“INTRODUCING OUR SWEET #RHOA PEACHES FOR SEASON 16! 🍑 Porsha Williams 🍑 Kenya Moore 🍑 Drew Sidora 🍑 Shamea Morton Mwangi 🧡 Cynthia Bailey returning as friend 🆕 & new ladies Angela Oakley, Brittany Eady and Kelli Ferrell!” the network wrote.

While fans were thrilled about the new additions (including Morton’s first official season as a Housewife after appearing in a Friend of or guest capacity in 10 of the 11 past seasons of the franchise), the biggest news to come out of this announcement was the fact that fan-favorite and original cast member Shereé Whitfield would not be returning for season 16, her third time departing the franchise.

Bravo Stars React to Shereé Whitfield’s RHOA Departure

Fans of Whitfield’s were very upset to see her name missing from the cast list, with Bravo superfan and “Las Culturistas” podcast host Matt Rogers commenting, “No Sheree what is happening” on the network’s post.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star and “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast host Tamra Judge echoed Rogers’ sentiment, commenting “No Shereé?! 😢”

Judge also sounded off in the comment section of a May 14 Instagram post by Queens of Bravo that shared the news of Whitfield’s departure, writing, “How could you do this to me, question mark 😢.” Judge and Whitfield got to know each other when they both appeared on season 2 of Peacock’s reality competition series, “The Traitors” alongside Whitfield’s former RHOA colleague Phaedra Parks, who was serving as a Traitor in the game.

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Marysol Patton (who has her own “Ay Por Favor” podcast under the “Two Ts” umbrella) responded to Judge’s comment on Queens of Bravo’s post, writing, “its all downhill from here.”

“Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan spoke out as well, writing, “No no no she is amazing and so real damn,” in regards to Whitfield’s departure from the series.

Whitfield’s original run on RHOA lasted from season 1 through season 4. While Whitfield left the show, she later returned as a Friend of the Housewives in season 8, then went back to full-time for seasons 9 and 10. Whitfield then left again, with a guest appearance in season 13 before coming back full-time again in seasons 14 and 15.

Shamea Morton Mwangi Celebrated Getting Her Peach

One of the show’s newest peach holders, Morton, took to social media on May 14, one day after her birthday, to announce her promotion to a full-time Housewife on the next RHOA season.

“🥳 It’s my mutha lovin birthday and instead of getting a cake 🎂 , I GOT A PEACH!🍑 #SWEET16 #RHOA,” Morton captioned her post.

Fans and friends were thrilled for Morton, with Andy Cohen commenting, “🍑 so overdue and so excited!!!!!! And happy birthday. 🍑”

“I’m so glad the news is finally out! Congratulations sis! You’re the peach they needed. 🍑,” longtime RHOA star Kandi Burruss, who departed at the end of season 15, commented.

Morton received love from RHOA stars past and present, with comments from Williams, Moore, Parks, Eva Marcille, Marlo Hampton, and Monyetta Shaw among other network stars.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Says RHOC Season 18 Marks Major Milestone for ‘Housewives’ Franchise