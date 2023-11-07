‘Real Housewives’ Star Injured at BravoCon

BravoCon 2023 didn’t end so great for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shereé Whitfield.

“Who gon’ push her boo?” Tamra Judge captioned a photo of herself pushing Whitfield in a wheelchair on November 5, 2023. The caption, of course, is a line that Whitfield herself said on an episode of RHOA.

Whitfield appeared to be in good spirits, however, as she laughed with Judge behind-the-scenes at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

“My girl @tamrajudge always got my back….LITERALLY!!!!” Whitfield wrote in the comments section.

According to People magazine, Whitfield sort of explained her injury during a panel later that day. “I got into a little altercation with a golf cart. I had hurt my foot. But I wanted to be here because you guys have been so supportive,” she responded to a fan who asked.

Later, a source told the outlet that Whitfield stubbed her toe. “It just made it uncomfortable for her to walk in heels around the convention center and at the show. But she’ll be fine,” the source said.

Fans Reacted to the Photo on Instagram

After seeing Whitfield in the wheelchair, some fans became concerned about what happened. However, others loved seeing Whitfield and Judge together and commented such.

“Oh my gosh what has happened,” one person wondered.

“What’s wrong? Wheelchair??” someone else asked.

“OMG YOU that’s who. What a great friend. Love both…those damn heels,” read a comment left by “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas.

“This caption is hilarious,” added “Below Deck’s” Kate Chastain.

“Omg this caption is everything lol,” a fan said.

Shereé Whitfield Shared a Video With Her Foot Wrapped

Although Whitfield carried on with her appearances at BravoCon, her injury didn’t go unnoticed. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo meeting a fan and she was sitting down at the meet and greet.

In a subsequent post, Whitfield was posing for photos. She had a flip flop on one foot and a white bandage on the other. In some additional photos that she shared, Whitfield was back in her heels, socializing with other Bravo stars and fans alike.

Despite her injury, Whitfield appeared to be having a good time. She, along with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars, talked about a potential franchise reboot during one panel.

“We all know that people are not watching TV how they used to watch it. I’ve been told the numbers are still good, but I’m okay with a reboot as well. I think some fresh faces, some new meat, will be great,” she said, according to Pride.

“I haven’t manifested anything! I’m just going to keep making things happen and do what I do. We’ll just see what comes together for next season. I never really try to figure it out. When people overthink and overproduce themselves, that’s when it makes it whack. I go with the flow,” Kandi Burruss added.

Whitfield has been on RHOA for multiple seasons. She joined as a full-time star in season 1 but left after season 4. She returned in a “friend” role on season 8 and was back full-time on seasons 9 and 10. She made a guest appearance on season 13 before coming back for seasons 14 and 15.

