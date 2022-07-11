Fans React to ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s NSFW Prison Photos

Fans had strong reactions when a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posted a prison-themed boudoir photo set.

On July 10, 2022, Sheree Whitfield posted a series of photos of her posing in a jail cell in a sheer bodysuit.

“Alexa play Plan B by @theestallion,” she wrote on the caption. “Make sure to tune in or set your DVRS for tonight’s newest episode of #RHOA at 8pm EST on @bravotv. This is one of the best episodes this season‼️Tonight’s episode will remind u of #WaitingToExhale w/ an ATL twist. So much sisterhood, raw emotions, and of course shade.Thanks for all the love & support #TeamShereé. ‘Don’t let anyone or anything hold you back from finding the love u deserve & knowing your worth’. #WhoGonCheckMeBoo #SheByShereé #Love #MovingOn #ExplorePage #fnf”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fellow Housewives & Fans Praised Sheree Whitfield for Photos: ‘The Finest Atlanta Housewife Ever’

Several housewives replied to the post with flame emojis including RHOA costars Kandi Burruss and Marlon Hampton as well as former RHONJ star Danielle Staub.

Fans took to the comments to praise Whitfield as well.

“You don’t need no other body #shebysheree Bring it sis,” someone wrote.

“Tell us we need to workout without really telling us,” a fan said.

“Girl!! You betta show him what he’s missing!” someone said.

“Bodyoddyoddy,” a fan wrote.

“Sheree has always been the baddest!! Love her,” a fan commented.

“She’s a BRICK…HOUSE,” someone else said.

“Sheesh, shut it down,” someone else wrote.

“The finest Atlanta Housewife Ever!!! Don’t debate me debate ya mama,” a fan said.

“Lmaooo bye Tryroneee,” someone commented.

Fans also started a Reddit thread to discuss the images.

“That woman is ridiculously hot! In her 50s rocking a fully toned body. Makes lots of bad decisions but one cannot deny her beauty,” someone wrote.

“Leggssss and hipssss and bodEE bodEE Kandi voice,” a fan commented.

“Sheree may be dumb as hell when it comes to men, but DAMN, she’s always maintained a rocking body,” a fan wrote. “I’m offended that Melissa Gorga got a workout line before her when Sheree’s always been passionate about health and fitness since we met her.

“Love after lockup never looked this good. Ok Sheree!” a fan wrote.

“My god but she’s fierce,” someone said.

Whitfield Cried Over Her Breakup With Tyrone Gilliams: ‘I Feel so F****** Stupid’

#RHOA SNEAK PEEK: Sheree opens up to her friend Fatum: "I feel so F—-ing stupid." I feel like the people he stole the money from" pic.twitter.com/82dQbmquH7 — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) July 8, 2022

The episode that Whitfield was promoting featured her breakup with Tyrone Gilliams, who she began dating while he was serving time in prison.

In one scene, Whitfield laments about spending so much time dating Gilliams.

“I feel so f****** stupid,” she told her friend Fatum while sipping champagne.

This comes after Gilliams stood up Whitfield in Philadelphia.

“Tyrone left me in a city that I’m unfamiliar with — not a text, not a call,” she said in an episode, “Like, the first thing you should’ve said to me was, ‘Babe, let me explain.’ Something. So I said, ‘Hey, let me call you back,’ and I just never called back.”

In November 2021, Gilliams’ lawyers sent a cease and desist to Bravo for “unlawful use” of his name and likeness in the show.

On November 11, 2021, TMZ reported that Whitfield went from New York City to Philadelphia to visit Gilliams and brought along a film crew. She wanted him to come film at a restaurant but he’s currently on house arrest and could risk being sent back to prison.

According to the outlet, Bravo production told his attorneys “they’d simply edit the show to make it look like Tyrone stood her up.”

