Is Shereé Whitfield Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta?’

She’ll be back in September, more spring/summer.

According to a new report from TMZ, former star Shereé Whitfield is currently in talks to return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” However, Whitfield would only want to return as a full-time ‘wive, instead of a “friend of,” according to the outlet. Until Whitfield is guaranteed to be full-time, she won’t sign the contract for a new season.

Whitfield was a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during seasons one through four. She then came back as a “friend of” for season eight, which turned into a full-time role during seasons nine and ten. Whitfield left again after season ten.

“I’m in a new chapter in my life and I’ve decided not to return to RHOA so that I can focus on myself and my businesses, spend more time with my family, and explore new endeavors,” Whitfield told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2018, after she exited the show. “As promised, please stay tuned for She by Shereé to launch, we’ll be accepting pre-orders soon! I wish all the ladies the best!”

Whitfield Will Have a Lot to Talk About if She Returns

If Whitfield were to make a comeback on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she sure would have a lot to update fans on. In February 2021, Whitfield’s boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, was released from prison, and although he is based in Philadelphia, the two are still going strong.

According to Page Six, Gilliams was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in October 2013 after he was charged with wire fraud. Gilliams was convicted of stealing more than $5 million from investors, according to the outlet, but was released early due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And, during a 2018 appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Whitfield admitted that she would like to get married again at some point. “I definitely see myself getting married again in the future,” Whitfield said at the time. “I love the institution of marriage a lot. I really feel like Tyrone may be the one. I know this man. I trust this man. I can talk to him about anything…”

Whitfield Admitted That She Would ‘Never Say Never’ to a RHOA Return





Play



Video Video related to is shereé whitfield returning to ‘the real housewives of atlanta?’ 2021-07-19T20:11:22-04:00

During a May 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Whitfield admitted that she wouldn’t rule out a possible return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I would never say never,” Whitfield said to host Andy Cohen at the time. “I mean, I enjoyed — we had good times over there. When the good times are good… sometimes it goes low. I’m in a different place right now and I would not say no.”

The cast for season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has not yet been confirmed, and, according to blogger Love B Scott, production has “no idea” what direction to take. The network is looking to sign a total of seven housewives for the next season, according to the outlet.

READ NEXT: Jill Zarin Reveals ‘Biggest Problem’ With ‘The Real Housewives of New York’