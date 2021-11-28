A ‘Real Housewives’ Boyfriend Sends Cease & Desist to Bravo

A boyfriend of a star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has requested Bravo remove his likeness from the show.

According to TMZ, Sheree Whitfield‘s boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, has sent a cease and desist to Bravo for “unlawful use” of his name and likeness in the show.

The outlet obtained the letter and it can be read in its entirety there.

“Please be aware that at no time has Mr. Gilliams or his agents entered into an agreement with Productions or the Network, or otherwise granted permission to Productions, the Network, or any thirdparty entity to use his name or likeness in connection with the Program,” the letter reads.

Tyrone Is Asking Bravo to Stop ‘Any & All Exploitation’ of His Name

The letter requests Bravo do three things within five days before taking “all legal action necessary.” Those three demands are to stop “any and all exploitation” of Tyrone, remove all programming including social media posts which “fraudulently use Mr. Gilliams’ name and likeness,” and to stop all marketing and advertising.

The letter cites four YouTube videos on Bravo’s website feating Tyrone or his name including: Did Nene Leakes Stalk Tyrone Gilliams? , Shereé Opens Up to Her Daughter About Tyrone Gilliams, Tyrone Gilliams and Nene Leakes Dated?!, and Shereé Whitfield Drops a Bomb About Her New Boo.

Sheree & Tyrone Are Not Speaking Due to an Incident Involving Filming

According to TMZ, the couple is on the outs due to a recent incident involving filming.

On November 11, 2021, the outlet reported that Sheree went from New York City to Philadelphia to visit Tyrone and brought along a film crew. She allegedly wanted him to come film at a restaurant but he’s currently on house arrest and could risk being sent back to prison.

According to the outlet, Bravo production told his attorneys “they’d simply edit the show to make it look like Tyrone stood her up.”

Then a photo of Sheree sitting at a restaurant with two menus on the table began circulating online and Tyrone was worried even the idea of him planing to leave could jeopardize his freedom, the outlet reported.

Sheree Began Dating Tyrone While He Was Still in Prison During Season 10

Viewers were first introduced to Tyrone during season 10 of RHOA. At that time he was still in prison, five years into a 10-year sentence. Fans would hear phone calls between him and Sheree which included them planning for his release.

The couple split briefly but reunited when he was released early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TMZ reported in February 2021.

“I definitely see myself getting married again in the future. I love the institution of marriage a lot. I really feel like Tyrone may be the one,” she told The Daily Dish in 2018. “I know this man. I trust this man. I can talk to him about anything. He respects me and loves me unconditionally and me with him. I just feel like he’s my best friend. I feel like he’s my soulmate and what we have, these feelings weren’t just built on a physical relationship. We’ve gotten to know each other on a more emotional and mental level.”

Sheree will return to the franchise for season 14 after departing after season 10.

