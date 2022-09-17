RHOBH Star Defends Ex-Husband After Viral Scandal

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is defending her ex-husband months after a controversial incident that went viral.

Sheree Zampino’s ex-husband Will Smith made headlines after slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022. Rock, who was hosting the show, made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and that didn’t sit well with the “Men in Black” actor.

Will walked up on stage, approached Rock, and slapped him across the face. The interaction between the two actors went viral. In July 2022, Will posted a 6-minute long YouTube video in which he issued Rock a public apology.

“I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” Will said in the video.

Despite the controversy, Zampino has said that she continues to stand by her ex.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zampino Said Will Is ‘Allowed to Be Human’

Zampino joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a “friend of” Garcelle Beauvais for the show’s 12th season. Although she hasn’t had a great deal of air time, some fans have enjoyed getting to know her a little bit better. What many may not realize, however, is that she was married to Will Smith from 1992 through 1995 and the two share a child together; Trey Smith is 29-years-old and works as an actor.

In an interview with Page Six, Zampino spoke about Will.

“Will has been performing since he was 16,” she told the outlet. “And he does it with so much love, grace and gladness. He’s always available to his fans. They want to take a picture; he takes a picture. He signs autographs. He makes a connection. He loves people. He never complains,” she added.

She went on to discuss the incident between Will and Rock.

“He’s apologized, and he’s taken responsibility and accountability for it,” Zampino added. “I don’t know what happened in the moment. I wouldn’t ask. If that’s something he wants to share, he can. But he’s got a family that loves him, rides for him and supports him. He’s allowed to be human,” she told Page Six.

Zampino ‘Never’ Talked to Her Son About His Dad Slapping Rock

Zampino and her son never actually had a conversation about what happened between Will and Rock. She revealed such in an interview with Fox News.

She said that she had asked her son how his dad was and Trey kept things simple and to the point, choosing not to carry on about the incident.

“Dad is great, Mom,” he told her. That was the end of their talk. Zampino went on to explain how she approaches things with her son — and it seems to work well for them.

“‘Are you good? I just want to know, is everybody good?’ That’s how I’ve always been with him. I’ve never interrogated him,” she told the outlet. “I don’t ask him a thousand questions. I think that’s a bad parenting move when the child is with the other [parent] and comes back, and you ask them a zillion questions,” she added.

