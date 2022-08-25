Real Housewives Star Slammed for ‘Weird & Disappointing’ Birthday Post

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” world was rocked this week when Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax Joseph Nilon released screenshots showing he was being attacked and harrassed online in regards to a RHOBH feud between his mother and Diana Jenkins.

The drama between Beauvais and Jenkins over text messages escalated as fans picked sides but on August 23, Nilon shared that it had spilled over to him and shared screenshots of vile messages along with the caption “im a f****** 14 year old leave me alone please.” The video was shared on Reddit and the following day, Nilon released a longer statement on Beauvais’ Instagram Story.

Many Housewives from different cities spoke out against people involving the children in the Bravo drama, including RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff but fans were quick to point out that certain stars hadn’t yet issued statements. Sheree Zampino, who joined RHOBH this season as a friend of Beauvais’, was called out on Instagram for not speaking up about the situation immediately. Fans noted that Zampino did take the time to wish Jenkins, who also didn’t comment right away, a happy birthday on August 23.

Zampino Made a Few Birthday Posts for Jenkins Despite Jenkins & Zampino’s Friend Beauvais Being at Odds With Each Other

Jenkins’ birthday was on August 23 and she posted a video of her fiance, Asher Monroe, singing a cover of “Over the Rainbow” for her. She captioned the post, “Dreams really do come true. Somewhere over the rainbow, Best birthday gift.” Zampino commented on the post, “Beautiful!!!!” She later added, “Happy Birthday pretty lady!!!”

Later that day, Zampino posted a photo of herself with Jenkins on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to ya!” with a heart emoji and tagging Jenkins. Fans were left confused by Zampino’s silence about Beauvais’ son getting harassed online that same day and when she posted an apparently unrelated inspirational video on August 24, many people commented asking why she hadn’t publicly addressed the RHOBH drama.

One person commented, “Why haven’t you said anything about the targeted harrassment of your friend Garcelle’s son Jax.” Zampino replied to the comment, “It’s horrible – this is why I attempt to give hope… the world is out of control!” Several hours later, after Bravo issued a statement about the situation condemning what happened, Zampino reposted the statement and captioned it, “In complete agreement @BravoTv LEAVE our children ALONE! I love & support you @garcelle.”

Zampino Was Criticized By Many People for Being One of the Only RHOBH Stars Not to Comment on the Day the News Broke

Many RHOBH fans criticized Zampino in the comments of her Instagram post as well as in a Reddit thread about the subject. “It seems that Sheree holds her place on the show higher than her friendship with Garcelle… I’d be side eyeing the f*** out of her if I were Garcelle,” someone wrote. “I personally have been side eyeing Sheree since she high fived Erika [Jayne] and said she’d f*** Oliver too. B****, that is your friends SON!”

Someone else wrote, “Agreed! She is thirsty.” One person commented, “i thought since sheree had been a long time friend of garcelle she’d have her back but as more and more time goes on i fear she just wanted to be on the show.” Another wrote, “Sheree…has been a disappointment.” Another said, “I guess they’re Hollywood friends? It’s beyond weird and disappointing behavior.”

Someone commented, “it does seem odd that she’s Garcelle’s friend first, hasn’t said anything publicly in support of Garcelle and her son, and is now cozying up to the woman who’s been bullying Garcelle on social media all week.” Another agreed, “She hasn’t said anything at all in support of Garcelle in regards to the Jax situation but can make the time to make it known publicly of her friendship with Diana ? Wtf is happening.” Zampino was also ripped on Instagram.

