RHOBH Star Teases Show’s Upcoming Aspen Episodes

Even though Sheree Zampino may be new to the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it seemed like she experienced her fair share of drama during this season’s cast trip to Aspen.

In a new interview with Metro UK published on Sept. 7, Zampino opened up about her experience on the show and teased what viewers can expect to see during the remaining episodes in Aspen and following its aftermath.

“I would say, get your mind right,” Zampino said about the upcoming episodes. “It’s about to be really juicy. I’m excited because there are so many things I don’t know.”

Zampino continued about the drama that went down during the cast trip, “You’ve got to understand, I’m not even a cast member, I’m a friend of the show. So I even know less than they know. The only thing I can say [is] when the major drama went down, Garcelle and I actually decided… We were finished taping and we wanted to go back to the house and just chill. Thank God we were out of the direct line of fire.”

Some major drama between the women has already happened during the trip to Aspen. During last week’s Sept. 7 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the cast accused Erika Girardi of lacking “empathy” in the ongoing legal battle involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. This sent Girardi packing from Kyle Richards’ house. And, according to Page Six, there’s more brewing between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna, which was teased in the midseason trailer.

Kyle Richards Said That ‘Everybody’ Was ‘Kind of Involved’ in the Aspen Drama

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, Kyle Richards explained that many of her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members were involved in what went down in Aspen.

“It’s so funny, because people haven’t seen the show or what happened yet, but they’re already casting their opinion about why they’re getting involved,” Richards explained to the outlet at the time. “I mean, everybody was kind of involved with what happened in Aspen, so there’s a reason why they’re all kind of chiming in here, so you’ll just have to see the season and watch it play out. Then everyone can make their judgments.”

One RHOBH Star Said Viewers See a ‘Different Side’ of Kathy Hilton This Season

During a May 2022 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Crystal Kung-Minkoff revealed that viewers will see a “different side” of Hilton this season. Hilton’s rocky season and feuds with both Rinna and sister Kyle Richards have been hinted at in the trailer for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and through rumors on social media.

“She’s a real person too, who’s fun and great with flaws as well… I just think now you get to see a different side,” Minkoff said at the time. “I’m hoping they get to see my other side [as well]. We all have many sides and I think last year I had more, sort of colder and quiet, but it was because I was quiet. And I really work hard at being myself and relaxed and fun and open and so I hope [fans] get to see that part.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

