RHOBH Star Reacts to Ex-Husband Will Smith’s Oscars Win

Will Smith had a big night at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, and several “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars were on hand to see it play it out live—including his ex-wife.

Sheree Zampino, a newly crowned “friend of” the Housewives, reacted to her ex-husband Smith’s huge Oscar win for his starring role in the film “King Richard.” Smith was up against Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield ( “Tick, tick…BOOM!”), and Denzel Washinton (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) for the coveted Best Actor in a Lead Role award, per Oscars.org.

According to Insider, Zampino was married to Smith from 1993 to 1995 and they have one son, Trey, together. Trey is now 29-years-old. It was Zampino who filed for divorce from the actor two years into their marriage. Smith went on to marry Jada Pinkett in 1997, and they have two children together, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.

Here’s what you need to know about the family’s big night:

The Smith Family Celebrated Will’s Win Together at an Oscars Watch Party

In a video shared to her Instagram page, Zampino gave fans a rare look at the Smith family as they gathered together at a watch party to see Will at the Oscars. In the video, all of Smith’s children were dressed in their black-tie best and could be seen watching the screen as the lead-up to the Outstanding Lead Actor award played. In addition to brothers Trey and Jaden, who were sitting together, the camera also panned to Willow and then Pinkett-Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who is called “Gammy” by her grandchildren.

After it was announced that Smith was the winner of the biggest Oscar of the night, the room erupted in cheers. Zampino captioned the video with, “Congratulations @willsmith – you are more than deserving! #family1st #oscars #bestactor.”

Fans reacted to thank the new RHOBH star for sharing the private family moment.

“Thanks for letting us share this moment with the fam Sheree!!!” one commenter wrote.

Will Smith’s less positive Oscars moment was not addressed by his ex-wife. Earlier in the broadcast, the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head and compared her to the lead character in the movie “G.I. Jane.”

“Keep your wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” Smith screamed at Rock during the live TV broadcast.

In comments to Zampino’s video, some fans commented about Smith’s decision to defend his wife.

“Well deserved!! He protected his wife’s honor!!” one fan wrote.

“I support Will Smith 100%! He was very eloquent in his acceptance speech. Protect your family and your peace,” another added.

Sheree Zampino Shared Photos of Her Night Celebrating the Oscars

Zampino also shared photos of her outfit changes for Hollywood’s biggest night. She wore a stunning pink gown and matching gloves to Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, then later changed into a shorter, black dress for other festivities.

It’s not a huge surprise that the newest RHOBH star showed support for her ex-husband at the Oscars. Zampino is very close to her ex, his second wife, and their kids, and they consider themselves a blended family. But that wasn’t always the case. Smith once described the end of his first marriage as “a really difficult time.”

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me,” the actor said in 2020, per People magazine. “I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother.”

During a 2021 episode of “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett-Smith revealed that while she had a rocky start with Zampino, there is now a “sisterhood” between them.

“It was really a transformation for all of us,” she said of their friendship. “Having a blended family and getting to a place where there was ease, there was ease with it. And having complete, utter acceptance. …There’s a real beautiful sisterhood there.”

