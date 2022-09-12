Fans Angered by Slade Smiley, Brock Davies Friendship

Fans spotted former “Real Housewives of Orange County” husband Slade Smiley, and “Vanderpump Rules” star Brock Davies hanging out.

On September 5, 2022, fans spotted two Bravolebrities hanging out on a boat together and they didn’t like it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slam ‘Losers’ Brock Davies & Slade Smiley for Not Paying Child Support: ‘#Payforyourkidsfirst”

A fan Instagram account Goodbye Kyle, captured several screen grabs from Instagram Stories of the “Vanderpump Rules” crew hanging out with Smiley and his wife, former RHOC star, Gretchen Rossi.

The fan account captioned the photos, “Do you think they talk about child support?!? #payforyourkidsfirst #jackholes” and the fans went to town in the comments.

“The caption,” someone wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Peas in a pod,” another fan said.

“It’s the same,” someone wrote.

A fan said, “The worst feeling is to watch a parent that chose not to be in your life, go and raise another family.” A fan agreed with the sentiment, writing, “My husbands father abandoned him when he was 5, had another son, with another woman, abandoned him, had 2 daughters and decided to stick around. Now posting them everywhere and making his other children watch him raise these girls. Its horrible.”

“Ha ha. I noticed Slimy Slade too!” someone commented.

“Probably laugh together about NOT paying any…,” someone wrote.

“Lack of child support you mean,” another fan said.

Someone simply wrote “Yuck!!” and another said “Losers.”

Davies says he paid off his child support but still hasn’t seen his 2 children: ‘Now it’s just a waiting game’

Brock Davies was underfire by Vanderpump Rules fans when it was revealed he owed a lot of back child support to his ex-wife who was raising their two children Eli and Winter in Australia.

On a February episode of the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast Davies revealed he’d paid off what he owed his ex-wife, which was why he wasn’t being allowed access to the kids, he claimed on the show.

“It was only actually 23,000 Australian [dollars],” he said on the podcast. “The rest was late fees — or penalties. So, I got rid of that in the last four months. And then we cleared it up.”

But despite paying it off, he says he still hasn’t been able to see his chilren.

“That’s going to be a long one to fix,” Davies told Us Weekly on February 21. “The damage was done with me and [their mom]. Now it’s just a waiting game. Obviously, we’ll move that along as much as we can. Respectfully, because there are kids involved.”

At One Time Smiley Owed $160,000 in Child Support: ‘Pay Your Child Support!’

Smiley was in a similar boat, in that he owed a large amount in child support. But the difference was that Smiley remained in his child’s life. A big storyline on the RHOC was Rossi’s reluctance to marry Smiley while his debts were outstanding.

In 2012, Smiley was approached by a bill collector on the red carpet.

“Pay your child support! Your son has cancer,” the man yelled at Smiley, according to TMZ.

In the video you can hear the collector telling Smiley he owes $160,000 in back child support, but his ex claims it was only $130,000 which she agreed to reduce to $95,000, the outlet reported.

At the time, he was paying her $775 a month, TMZ says.

