Snooki Slams The Real Housewives

Since “Jersey Shore” premiered on MTV in 2009, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been a household name. However, while speaking to Page Six in December 2021, the 34-year-old shared she had no interest in starring in another popular franchise.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed ‘RHONJ’ During a December 2021 Interview

During the Page Six interview, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is New Jersey resident, addressed whether she would be interested in joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star asserted the drama between the “RHONJ” cast members would be too much for her to handle.

“I’m, like, terrified because some of those girls, they’re like, they get into it. Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home, and I just feel like that would be wild,” said Polizzi.

She clarified that she has had positive interactions with Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, despite not wanting to be their co-star.

“I enjoy Melissa, I met Teresa a few times, they’re all really great. But me as a housewife? I don’t think I can hang. I’ll stay on Jersey Shore,” said the reality television personality.

During the Page Six interview, she also shared how she has explained her celebrity to her children, Giovanna, 7, Lorenzo, 9, and Angelo, 2, who she shares with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

“They think I’m an actress, so if they see anything, I’m like, ‘yeah, mommy’s acting.’ That’s not real, especially the old shows. So, once they’re older, I can explain exactly what happened. Mommy was young, she was enjoying herself. But yeah, as of right now, I’m an actress. And I also try to keep our life as normal and humble as possible,” asserted Polizzi.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Spoke About Fame in July 2021

During a July 2021 appearance on Paris Hilton’s podcast, “This is Paris,” Polizzi shared how she has been navigating being a mother to three children. The MTV star disclosed that “having three is so chaotic” and that she is “stressed a lot.” She explained that she relaxes by going to Starbucks and Target. She noted, however, that she is approached by fans while pursuing the aisle in Target.

“My mask is almost covering my whole face and then I wear a big hat but people can still see. I don’t know if it’s my eyes or my height,” explained Polizzi.

The reality television personality also explained that while she appreciated her fans, she would rather live in anonymity.

“Now that I have seen the fame and all of it, I would love to be just a silent business operator that makes millions of dollars instead of the fame. The fame – you know I really want to go to the beach, I want to do all these things with my kids but it’s really hard because people see us and think that they’re best friends with us because they watch the show so much,” explained Polizzi.

She clarified that she is not harassed by the paparazzi.

“Like where I live in Jersey, there’s no paparazzi chasing you, it’s just like a quiet town. So my life’s not crazy like a Kardashian,” said the mother-of-three.

READ NEXT: Fans Slam Leah McSweeney’s Sheer Outfit