Sonja Morgan Spotted With Karen Huger’s Assistant & Fans Are Loving it

Sonja Morgan has been on a comedy tour for several months now, and made a stop in Washington, D.C., on January 16, 2022. Phantom Presents: Sonja Morgan of the Real Housewives of New York City took place on Saturday night, and Morgan seemed to have a great time — calling it “fireworks” in an Instagram post that she shared post-show.

The reality star had the help of an assistant whom she appears to have borrowed from “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger.

“Matt’s in the shadow. But he’s a trusty pal holding my phone & glasses so I don’t lose them. What a beautiful evening seeing everyone in D.C,” Morgan captioned a photo alongside Matt Byars. Indeed, Byars was holding two pairs of glasses — and Morgan’s phone in the snap.

Many fans were quick to notice Byars, recognizing him from another franchise — and they were loving the crossover.

Fans Seem to Love Byars & Were Overjoyed Seeing Him With Morgan

It didn’t take long for fans to realize that Morgan’s assistant for the evening actually worked for another “Real Housewives” star. Byars was a part of RHOP season 4, and he was a fan favorite.

“We love Matt and you were a great time Sonja,” one fan who was apparently at the show commented on Morgan’s post.

“Had a blast! Matt is second to none,” added another.

“Is this the Grand Dame’s old assistant????” a third Instagram user asked, recognizing Byars.

“As long as Matt is holding the phone & glasses, you’ll never loose them,” a fourth comment read.

“Weeee loveeee someee [Matt Byars],” a fifth person wrote.

Morgan and Huger aren’t the only Housewives that Byars has hung out with either. A quick peek at his Instagram feed, and you’ll see that Byars has pictures with Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, and Erika Jayne. His roster of famous people seems even greater, as he has pictures with Regis Philbin, Nina Dobrev, Reba McEntire, and Jay Leno, to name a few.

Byars Met Huger When He Was a Teenager & She Helped Him Through a Difficult Time

Byars and Huger go back several years. The two first met when Byars was a teenager. Huger helped him through a trying time, and then hired him to work for her.

“I’ve known Matt since he was about 17, 18 years old. I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk,” Huger told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together,” she added.

Huger went on to say that she was really “blessed” to have Byars in her life, and she had nothing but glowing things to say about him in the 2019 interview.

“Matt’s a good guy and us together, two powerhouses together, we make great things happen off-screen, in family and personal life, and we also make things happen fantastic on-screen, as you noticed. We’re good,” Huger said.

