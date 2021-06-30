Sonja Morgan Breaks Her Silence on Bethenny Frankel’s New Toaster Oven Line

Mention it all.

During a June 29, 2021, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Real Housewives of New York” star Sonja Morgan broke her silence on Bethenny Frankel’s new toaster oven line. Earlier this month, Frankel said on an Instagram story that she was “developing one of these sort of hybrid toaster type things for you,” according to Reality Tea. However, it seems like there are no hard feelings between the former costars.

“I think there’s plenty of room for her to do toasters, for me to do toasters,” Morgan explained during her WWHL appearance.

Morgan also explained the real reason why the two originally fought about Morgan’s Tipsy Girl prosecco being a “cheater brand” during season eight.

“Listen, things get very complicated,” Morgan said about Frankel while on WWHL. “When the show was airing she was being fed a lot of BS from Ramona [Singer] and Dorinda [Medley], I’m just going to put that out there. What’s important is that Bethenny and I got through that, we got through that, she didn’t know I was an owner.”

During the earlier seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York,” viewers watched as Morgan had tried to develop her own line of toaster ovens, and, although they were never produced, people still associate her with the kitchen appliance.

Morgan Misses Having Frankel on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

During an April 2020 interview with TV Insider, Morgan admitted that she does feel the absence of Frankel on “The Real Housewives of New York.” Frankel left the show for a second time after season eleven.

“It’s a whole different dynamic without Bethenny,” Morgan said at the time. “I miss her dearly. I miss being with her for five months at a time and solidifying our relationship and growing together that way. But I can always count on her and pick up the phone if I need her. She’s always there for everybody. I’m just glad she has [boyfriend] Paul and is spending time with her daughter.”

One Former Housewife Claimed That Morgan’s Toaster Oven Was a ‘Fake Storyline’ for the Show

Even though Morgan may have seemed dedicated to her toaster ovens, former “Real Housewives of New York” stars Carole Radziwill and Heather Thomson claimed during a September 2020 podcast appearance that Morgan’s business venture was just for the show.

“The toaster oven is one of the funniest memories of the show and the reason why it is for me is because I truly believed I was gonna help her,” Thomson said during an episode of her podcast, In My Heart. “If there was a production of toaster ovens coming, we would’ve sold ’em. If she had stuck with me, every college kid and every gay man would’ve had those things sitting on their counters for $39.”

Radziwill agreed with Thomson, alleging, “She had no intention for making a toaster oven, it was just a funny storyline for the show.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9/8c p.m. on Bravo.

