Sonja Morgan’s Daughter Quincy Stuns in Instagram Photos

In March 2021, “Real Housewives of New York” star Sonja Morgan’s daughter, Quincy Morgan, 21, made her Instagram page public, which fascinated fans, as she has never been featured on the show before. Morgan is quite active on her Instagram page and has posted some different photos that allow “Real Housewives” viewers a glimpse into her life.

Morgan’s most recent set of photos, which were posted on February 6, shows her wearing a matching green tie-dye set, as she poses alongside her friends. Morgan is a student at The University of Pennsylvania.

In another series of photos, which Morgan posted on October 4, she showed fans and followers some images from a photoshoot for her 21st birthday. In the photos, Morgan wore a pink dress and posed against a pink background. “@andrewwerner had a vision and a pink backdrop and he created this shoot for my 21 💝 thank you 💝,” Morgan wrote in the caption.

Morgan’s mother has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” since season 3.

Morgan Revealed That It’s Her Daughter’s ‘Choice’ Whether or Not She Will Appear on the ‘Real Housewives of New York’

While speaking to Page Six in May 2021, Morgan said that it’s up to her daughter whether or not she wants to appear on the “Real Housewives of New York” in future seasons, as she is now an adult.

“We’re going to have to see,” Morgan said after the outlet asked her if her daughter will be appearing on the franchise. “This was the first step, going public with her Instagram. Let’s see how she handles — I know she’ll handle it well, but let’s see how she feels about it and revisit the topic later. Who knows? It’s her choice at this point. She’s an adult.”

Morgan continued at the time about her daughter, “Obviously, with a perfect SAT score and studying math and science and arts, she doesn’t want to just go straight financial for her career. So she’s an entrepreneur. And so, she knew it was the right move to go public for business. That’s it. It’s purely for business. And I just worry because people can be so cruel. I mean, even Gwyneth Paltrow has haters. I mean, how does that happen? I adore her.”

Morgan’s Daughter Didn’t Think She Would Ever Make Her Instagram Page Public

When Morgan made her Instagram page public, she admitted that she wasn’t sure she would ever make that move with her social media accounts.

“I never thought I would make my social media public but here I am,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram story at the time, which is saved to her page on her story highlights. “Excited to welcome everyone along for the ride.”

Morgan is Sonja Morgan’s only child, who she had with her ex-husband, John Adams Morgan. The couple got divorced in 2006 two years before Morgan joined the “Real Housewives of New York,” after meeting in 1998.

