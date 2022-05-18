Sonja Morgan Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughter Quincy

Sonja Morgan gave fans a look at her rarely-seen daughter, Quincy.

The 58-year-old “The Real Housewives of New York City” star reunited with her 21-year-old daughter after she returned home from college, and they spent a special weekend together, which included attending a major movie premiere.

Quincy is Morgan’s only child from her marriage to J.P. Morgan heir, John Adams Morgan, whom she was married to from 1998 to 2006, according to People.

Sonja Morgan & Her Daughter Celebrated a Belated Mother’s Day Weekend Together

In new photos shared on Instagram, Morgan’s daughter was shown at the “Downtown Abbey: A New Era” movie premiere. In one pic, the 21-year-old college student posed with Morgan’s close friend, Marco Maranghello, in front of a poster for the movie. In another, she was seen walking outside of the Metropolitan Opera House in Lincoln Center, where the movie had its premiere.

“THAT is the infamous Quincy?” one commenter wrote. in the comment section.

“Look how beautiful Quincy looks! Just like her momma!” wrote another fan.

“Quincy is stunning. Full package brains and beauty,” a third chimed in.

“Oh look at how grown up she is,” another added.

Quincy also posted several photos from the weekend, which she captioned, “Leaving the house on a Sunday night for @downtonabbey_official and [Sonja Morgan] Mother’s Day weekend make up.”

Morgan told Page Six that her daughter was back home in New York with her after finishing her college semester at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, where she studies at the Philadelphia university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

“I’m back in New York. I’m moving back into the townhouse,” Morgan told the outlet. “My daughter is here for the summer. She’s in Ivy League in Philadelphia, so we don’t see each other on a daily basis.”

Quincy Morgan Made Her Instagram Page Public in 2021

Morgan rarely posts pictures of her daughter, and Quincy long kept her social media life private. But in March 2021, she made her Instagram page public.

According to BravoTV.com, at the time, Quincy told her followers, “I never thought I would make my social media public but here I am… excited to welcome everyone along for the ride.”

Morgan is known for her wild antics on RHONY, but she never wanted to subject her daughter to reality TV life when she was younger. She said it would be up to Quincy to appear on the Bravo reality show now that she’s older.

“This was the first step, going public with her Instagram,” Morgan told Page Six last year. “Let’s see how she handles — I know she’ll handle it well, but let’s see how she feels about it and revisit the topic later. Who knows? It’s her choice at this point. She’s an adult.”

Morgan added that her brainy daughter “knew it was the right move to go public for business.”

“That’s it. It’s purely for business. And I just worry because people can be so cruel,” the “Real Housewives” veteran said. “I worry for my daughter, which is why she hasn’t been on the show.”

